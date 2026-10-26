Walmart Finally Accepts Tap-To-Pay In 2026 - Here's What Shoppers Need To Know

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For years, Walmart shoppers who wanted to pay with Apple Pay or tap a credit card at checkout were out of luck. While contactless payments became standard at grocery stores, pharmacies, and other major retailers, Walmart continued steering customers toward its own mobile payment system. But that longstanding policy has finally changed, giving shoppers more ways to pay without inserting a card or opening Walmart's app.

According to an August 2026 announcement reported by CBS News, Walmart began introducing contactless payments at select U.S. stores on August 24. The rollout includes Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other compatible digital wallets, along with physical contactless credit and debit cards.

For shoppers who have spent years wondering why Walmart doesn't take tap-to-pay, the change is significant. However, availability, payment security, and the best way to earn credit card rewards are still worth understanding before your next shopping trip.

Why Walmart Avoided Tap-to-Pay for So Long

Walmart spent years promoting its proprietary Walmart Pay system instead of accepting traditional near-field communication (NFC) payments at U.S. checkouts. Walmart Pay allows shoppers to link eligible payment cards to the Walmart app and complete purchases by scanning a QR code displayed at the register. The system also connects purchases to digital receipts and other features within Walmart's shopping ecosystem. Industry observers have pointed to customer engagement, payment processing costs, and control over the shopping experience as potential business reasons behind Walmart's previous strategy. However, the company has not publicly established that any single factor, such as avoiding credit card fees, was the definitive reason it resisted tap-to-pay.

When Did Walmart Start Accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay?

Walmart's contactless payment rollout began August 24, 2026, at select Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the United States. According to Payments Dive, the company announced plans to expand the technology to approximately 4,600 U.S. stores by the end of the year. Supported methods include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and compatible contactless credit and debit cards. Customers can also use supported smartwatches and other wearable payment devices where the technology is available. Walmart's branded fuel stations are scheduled to receive contactless payment capabilities in 2027, meaning drivers should not assume every Walmart-related payment terminal already supports tapping.

How to Use Tap-to-Pay at Walmart

Using the new payment option works much like it does at other retailers that accept contactless payments. When the cashier finishes scanning your purchases, look for the contactless payment symbol on the terminal and follow the displayed instructions. If you're using Apple Pay or Google Pay, authenticate the payment on your phone or compatible smartwatch and hold the device near the reader. Shoppers with contactless credit or debit cards can generally tap their physical cards instead of inserting the chip. If a particular register hasn't activated contactless payments, customers can still use another accepted payment method or ask an employee for assistance.

Walmart Pay Isn't Going Away

Although Walmart now supports more payment methods, its existing Walmart Pay service remains available for customers who prefer using the retailer's app. According to Walmart's official instructions, shoppers can open the app, select Walmart Pay, and scan the QR code displayed at checkout to complete their purchases. The system supports eligible saved payment methods and provides electronic receipts that can simplify returns. Customers who already use Walmart Pay don't need to switch simply because Apple Pay and other contactless options are becoming available. Choosing between the two methods largely comes down to convenience, payment preferences, and which features shoppers find useful.

Is Tap-to-Pay Safer Than Swiping Your Card?

Contactless payments offer security features that can help protect financial information during everyday purchases. Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay generally use tokenization, which substitutes payment credentials rather than transmitting the physical card number directly to the merchant during a transaction. Compatible contactless cards also use security technology designed to protect payment information. These protections can reduce certain risks associated with traditional magnetic-stripe transactions, although no payment method eliminates fraud entirely. Walmart Pay uses a different QR-code-based process with its own security measures, so consumers should avoid assuming one system is automatically risk-free.

Will Tap-to-Pay Save Walmart Shoppers Money?

The biggest immediate benefit of Walmart accepting tap-to-pay is convenience rather than a guaranteed discount at checkout. Customers can use eligible credit cards through digital wallets, potentially earning the same rewards available when paying directly with those cards, subject to the issuer's terms. For example, a credit card offering 2% cash back on eligible purchases could return $4 on a $200 Walmart shopping trip, assuming the transaction qualifies. However, shoppers should verify how their card issuer categorizes Walmart purchases because some grocery rewards programs exclude superstores or apply different restrictions. Using a rewards credit card only saves money when the benefits outweigh any interest charges or fees, making it important to pay the balance in full whenever possible.

What If Your Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Contactless Payments?

Because Walmart introduced the technology through a phased rollout, some shoppers may encounter payment terminals that haven't been updated or activated. If tapping your phone or card doesn't work, ask a store employee whether contactless payments are available at that register. You can also use a traditional chip-enabled credit or debit card, cash, or another payment method accepted at that location. Shoppers who prefer paying through their phones can continue using Walmart Pay by linking an eligible card through the retailer's app. Checking your payment options before reaching the register can help prevent delays, particularly during busy holiday shopping periods.

More Payment Choices Could Make Walmart Shopping Easier

Walmart's decision to introduce tap-to-pay marks a significant reversal after years of relying heavily on its own mobile payment technology. For consumers, the change means more flexibility when paying for groceries, household essentials, and other everyday purchases. Shoppers can choose between contactless cards, digital wallets, Walmart Pay, and traditional payment methods based on their preferences. The most financially useful approach is to select a secure payment method that fits your budget and, when appropriate, offers rewards without creating additional debt. As Walmart completes its rollout, customers should have fewer reasons to worry about whether their preferred payment method will work at checkout.

Have you tried using Apple Pay or another contactless payment method at Walmart since the rollout began? Do you prefer tapping your card or using Walmart Pay? Share your experience in the comments.