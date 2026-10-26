Creative Biolabs Advances Next-Generation Oligonucleotide Therapeutics With PMO Synthesis And Delivery Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs announced its integrated oligonucleotide synthesis and PMO therapeutic development platform designed to support antisense programs from sequence design through preclinical and IND-enabling activities within an integrated workflow.

New York, USA - October 26, 2026 - Overcoming the Three Bottlenecks in PMO-Based Drug Development: Phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs) represent an established class of nucleic acid therapeutics. Their neutral backbone provides nuclease resistance and sequence-specific steric-blocking activity, with immunogenicity dependent on sequence, dose, and delivery context without activating RNase H-ideal for treating genetic diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Yet three barriers have slowed clinical translation: synthesis and purification constraints that can affect purity and scale, poor cellular uptake and endosomal escape, and a fragmented vendor landscape forcing researchers to coordinate multiple partners across stages.

Creative Biolabs' integrated platform is designed to address these barriers through a unified pipeline spanning computational sequence design, custom oligonucleotide synthesis, specialized PMO manufacturing, peptide-conjugated PMO (PPMO) delivery, preclinical validation, and IND-enabling CMC documentation.

Next-Generation P(III) Chemistry for High-Purity PMO Manufacturing

Replacing Traditional P(V) Methods for Superior Purity and Scale

Traditional PMO synthesis relies on P(V) chemistry, which suffers from lower coupling efficiency and restricts complex modification incorporation. Creative Biolabs' custom PMO synthesis service deploys the advanced P(III) phosphoramidite method, synthesized in the 3' to 5' direction with full compatibility to standard phosphoramidite chemistries. Key advantages include:

- HPLC-assessed purity targets of ≥95%, subject to sequence and scale

- Higher coupling efficiency, yielding cleaner final products with fewer impurities

- Chimeric oligomer capability, co-synthesizing PMO with PNA or 2'-O-methyl RNA on a single solid support for next-generation antisense constructs

- Seamless scale-up from research-grade milligrams to gram-scale production for preclinical research programs

In practice, a client developing antisense oligonucleotides with multi-site phosphorothioate modifications and GalNAc conjugation achieved >95% purity at gram scale, with supporting analytical and CMC documentation-work that would have taken months longer using conventional P(V) chemistry across separate vendors.

Solving Cellular Delivery with Peptide-Conjugated PMOs

CPP-PMO Conjugation for Tissue-Specific Therapeutic Targeting

PMOs' charge-neutral backbone, while advantageous for stability, hinders cellular uptake-a well-known bottleneck in oligonucleotide drug development. Creative Biolabs' custom peptide-conjugated PMO (PPMO) synthesis service addresses this by covalently attaching cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) such as R9 and (RXR)4 to PMOs via thioether, disulfide, or strain-promoted click chemistry. The resulting conjugates are designed to improve cellular uptake and are evaluated for delivery applications involving:

- Muscle nuclei for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) exon skipping, producing functional mini-dystrophin

- CNS delivery research, including evaluation of blood-brain barrier transport

- Gram-negative bacterial membranes for antimicrobial applications against drug-resistant pathogens

One research team leveraged the platform to screen over 50 novel CPP sequences conjugated to a constant PMO, and compared uptake and activity across candidate conjugates.

A True End-to-End PMO Therapeutic Development Partner

From Sequence Design to IND-Enabling Studies-Under One Roof

Beyond synthesis and conjugation, the Creative Biolabs PMO development platform supports an integrated preclinical workflow: in silico sequence optimization, in vitro efficacy screening (luciferase reporter assays, qPCR, Western blot), exon skipping validation in disease-relevant models such as mdx mice and human iPSC-derived myotubes, antiviral and anticancer target engagement studies, in vivo PK/PD assessment from mice through non-human primates, and IND-enabling safety toxicology. Program timelines and documentation packages are defined according to project scope, study design, and applicable quality requirements.

With a team of 100+ scientists and 500+ clients served worldwide, Creative Biolabs can reduce coordination burden and support greater process consistency relative to fragmented workflows-accelerating the path from bench to clinic for the next generation of antisense therapeutics. Learn more, please visit .

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a global biotechnology company specializing in nucleic acid therapeutics, offering end-to-end oligonucleotide and PMO development services from custom synthesis through IND-enabling studies.