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"U.S. monthly Google searches for "AI receptionist" and "AI call center", September 2025 to September 2026, based on Google Ads keyword estimates analyzed by Agents by AIQ."Agents by AIQ's 2026 review of U.S. search demand shows the same sharp rise for AI call centers, AI voice agents and AI agents for business. People are now searching for vendors, not definitions. HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - October 26, 2026 - U.S. search demand for AI agents that answer phones and follow up with customers has risen sharply over the past year, according to an analysis of Google Ads keyword estimates by Agents by AIQ, the AI agent arm of AIQ Labs. Key findings (U.S. monthly Google searches, Google Ads keyword estimates)

Search term Sept 2025 Latest month Change "AI receptionist" ~4,400 ~301,000 (Sept 2026) ~68× "AI call center" ~1,600 ~165,000 (Sept 2026) ~100× "AI voice agent" ~2,400 ~201,000 (Aug 2026) ~84× "AI agents for business" ~720 ~18,100 (Aug 2026) ~25×

Through the first half of 2026, searches for "AI receptionist" held at about 5,400–6,600 a month. Demand climbed from July and reached about 450,000 in August 2026.

The terms that grew are commercial. People are searching for a service they can buy, such as an AI receptionist for a dental office or an AI call center for a sales team, rather than for explanations of what AI agents are. Over the same period, searches for broad terms like "agentic AI" declined.

"The question has changed from 'what is an AI agent' to 'who can set one up for my business,'" said Pat Riley, founder of AIQ Labs. "Missed calls and slow follow-up cost small businesses real money, and an AI receptionist is the most concrete fix an owner can picture."

Where small businesses are putting AI agents first

Agents by AIQ sees demand concentrated in three jobs:

Answering the phone. An AI receptionist answers every call 24/7, responds from the business's own information and books appointments into real availability.Following up with new leads in minutes. Sister service CallMyLeads handles AI lead response and appointment setting for businesses that buy ads or get web form inquiries.Winning back past customers. CallMyCustomers runs customer reactivation and retention campaigns, and My AI Call Center provides managed outbound AI calling for reminders, renewals and database reactivation.

Agents by AIQ builds agents for trades, legal, healthcare, insurance, real estate, ecommerce and professional services. Every engagement is month-to-month, and the client owns what is built.

Methodology

Figures are U.S. monthly search volume estimates from Google Ads keyword data, retrieved in October 2026. Google reports volumes in ranges, so individual months are approximate. The trend is the finding, not the exact multiplier.

Frequently asked questions

What is an AI receptionist? An AI receptionist is an AI agent that answers a business's phone calls, answers common questions and books appointments, then logs each call with a transcript and summary.

What does Agents by AIQ do? Agents by AIQ is a company that designs, builds and runs done-for-you AI agents for small and mid-size businesses, including AI receptionists, voice agents, sales follow-up agents and appointment setters.

About Agents by AIQ

Agents by AIQ is the AI agent arm of AIQ Labs. It designs, builds and runs done-for-you AI agents for small and mid-size businesses, including AI receptionists, voice agents, sales follow-up agents, customer support agents and appointment setters, connected to the tools a business already uses.

About AIQ Labs

AIQ Labs is an AI development company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that builds AI employees and custom AI systems for growing businesses. The company has deployed more than 200 multi-agent systems and runs its own AI products, including AI Business Sites, Agents by AIQ, Evidence Copilot and Printoodle. Clients can start on a monthly plan, build in milestones, or own their AI systems outright.