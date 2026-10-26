As Cabinetry Takes Center Stage In Home Design, European Kitchen & Bathworks Spotlights Its Luxury Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)"European Kitchen & BathWorks"European Kitchen & BathWorks, a luxury kitchen and bath showroom in Atlanta, Georgia, highlights its premium cabinetry collection featuring Crystal, Shiloh, Wellborn, Eclipse, and Cuisine Idéale. The showroom offers custom cabinetry, modern finishes, innovative storage solutions, and expert design guidance. Homeowners, builders, and designers can explore quality craftsmanship and coordinated kitchen and bath products for residential and commercial projects.

Atlanta, Georgia - October 26, 2026 - European Kitchen & BathWorks, an Atlanta-based luxury kitchen, bath, and custom cabinetry showroom, is putting its cabinetry collection front and center, featuring respected manufacturers including Crystal, Shiloh, Wellborn, Eclipse, and Cuisine Idéale. This focus reflects the growing role cabinetry plays in defining a home's look, flow, and long-term value. By presenting these lines side by side, the showroom gives Georgia designers, remodelers, custom home builders, and homeowners a clearer picture of the craftsmanship and design options available within its luxury lineup.

Each brand in the collection brings its own distinct strengths. Made in the USA, Crystal has crafted fine custom cabinetry since 1947 and is known for extensive customization, with every cabinet built one at a time. Shiloh has produced quality cabinetry in the USA since 1977 and offers a versatile range of styles and finishes, while Eclipse (a division of Shiloh) features full-access frameless construction with clean contemporary lines and generous interior storage. Wellborn, also made in the USA, brings a long legacy of family ownership and trusted craftsmanship, and Cuisine Idéale, a manufacturer based in Quebec, is admired for sophisticated modern cabinetry built for function and durability.

Having these brands together in one location also makes it easier to see how each one fits a particular project. Homeowners can weigh fully custom options against framed and frameless construction, compare door styles, finishes, and hardware for kitchens, baths, and other rooms, and evaluate unique and innovative storage features in person before committing. Design consultants seamlessly guide each visitor through the available lines, aligning brand and style choices with the project's layout, timeline, and budget.

What European Kitchen & BathWorks Offers

European Kitchen & BathWorks serves the greater Atlanta and surrounding markets with a comprehensive range of products and design support spanning residential remodels, new construction, and commercial projects. As a kitchen and bath showroom in Atlanta, it brings its featured cabinetry lines together with sinks, faucets, hardware, mirrors, and lighting under one roof, so an entire kitchen or bath can be planned in a single visit.

Kitchen Solutions

The company provides a full line of custom cabinetry, sinks, faucets, and fixtures designed to balance everyday function with lasting style. Homeowners looking for custom cabinetry in Atlanta can choose from door styles ranging from traditional raised panels to minimalist slab fronts, with finishes and interior organization tailored to the way they cook and entertain. The team helps match selections to each project's budget and design vision.

Bath Products

The bath collection covers vanities, tubs, sinks, faucets, and fixtures suited to full renovations and new builds alike. Cabinetry from the featured brands extends naturally into the bath, allowing vanities to coordinate with the kitchen and other rooms throughout the home. Styles span modern, traditional, and transitional aesthetics, making it easier to plan around existing finishes or start a space from scratch.

Showroom Experience

Choosing cabinetry in person makes a meaningful difference when finishes, colors, details, and proportions matter. The showroom lets visitors open doors and drawers, compare finishes side by side, and speak directly with trained and knowledgeable staff. This hands-on setting takes much of the uncertainty out of selecting cabinetry from a brochure, helping homeowners and trade professionals make confident, well-informed decisions before they commit.

Hardware and Lighting

Rounding out the product mix, the company carries hardware and lighting selections that pull a room's design together. Customers searching for cabinet hardware in Atlanta can find pulls, knobs, and latches in a wide range of finishes to complement their chosen cabinetry, while lighting fixtures set the tone of the space. These finishing details help achieve a cohesive, considered look across both kitchen and bath environments.

About the Company

European Kitchen & BathWorks is an Atlanta provider of luxury kitchen and bath products, offering cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, hardware, mirrors, and lighting for residential and commercial spaces. Its design professionals bring an average of more than 20 years of industry experience across every product category, giving clients informed, hands-on support from the first consultation through the entire process. The company places strong emphasis on lasting client relationships built on clear communication, honest recommendations, and careful attention to each project's needs. That approach has made the showroom a trusted resource for homeowners, builders, remodelers, and designers throughout the region.