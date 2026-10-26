US Lawmakers Warn Banks, Ports Against Russian Diesel As Trump Defends Energy Dealings With Moscow

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 27 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has warned the chief executives of major American banks, port authorities and fuel distributors that importing Russian diesel could expose them to criminal and civil liability, as President Donald Trump defended his energy dealings with Moscow.

The letters were sent on Saturday by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ron Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, Elizabeth Warren and Republican Thom Tillis, along with Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee released them on Monday.

“Any importation of Russian diesel into the U.S. raises significant legal questions and may be subject to legal action, as well as congressional investigations. Companies that import products in violation of U.S. law may expose themselves to both criminal and civil liability,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letters went to the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, and to the heads of the port authorities of Houston, Corpus Christi and Beaumont in Texas and of New York/New Jersey.

The lawmakers cited Trump's October 9 announcement and the Treasury Department's General License 135. They said the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022 generally bars Russian energy imports unless the President certifies to Congress that Russia has ceased hostilities in Ukraine.

“Granting Moscow the ability to freely sell Russian diesel in global markets damages America's security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine,” they wrote.

According to the release, public reporting and vessel tracking data show ships carrying Russian diesel are on track to reach Beaumont and New York/New Jersey as soon as the end of this month. The lawmakers asked the companies to preserve all related records and to confirm by October 28.

Separately, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has written to the oil industry warning against the arrangement, Politico reported.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, defended the move.“The only deal we made with Russia, frankly, they released oil into the world,” he said. He added,“we're not gonna be hostage with the oil industry.”

He also referred to special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow.

The diesel issue is being watched closely in New Delhi. India became one of the largest buyers of Russian crude after the Ukraine war began, and US policy on Russian energy has been a sore point in the ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Washington had earlier imposed additional tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases. [

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to the lawmakers' letters.