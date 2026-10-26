Lead Tech Outlines Comprehensive Range Of Coding, Marking, And Traceability Equipment For Global Manufacturing Sectors

MENAFN - GetNews)Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd., an ISO-certified manufacturer of industrial printing equipment, today outlined its complete portfolio of continuous inkjet printers, laser marking machines, and piezo inkjet printers. The company, which has operated in the coding and marking industry since May 2011, provides customized identification hardware for production lines across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and electronics sectors.

Operating from its manufacturing headquarters in Zhuhai, China, Lead Tech has deployed more than 70,000 installations globally and maintains a distribution network spanning over 80 partners. The company's hardware and software development teams focus on producing equipment that assists manufacturers in maintaining product traceability, achieving regulatory compliance, and integrating with supply-chain logistics systems.

Industrial Applications and Material Capabilities

Lead Tech systems are engineered to code and mark across ten distinct material families, including PET plastic, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), glass, rubber, bare metal, flexible films, and corrugated board. The selection of printing technology is determined by the specific substrate rather than the industry, ensuring permanent and legible codes across varying production environments.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the company's equipment generates mandatory serialization marks for track-and-trace requirements and closed-loop verification, complying with FDA, EMA, and NMPA regulations. For the food and beverage industry, the printers apply expiration dates, allergen information, and batch numbers onto both primary packaging and secondary transit cases.

The equipment also serves heavy industrial operations. In wire and cable manufacturing, Lead Tech machines provide continuous in-line meter marking and safety compliance printing on PVC and XLPE jackets at extrusion speeds exceeding 200 meters per minute. For automotive and electronics manufacturers, the systems apply micro DataMatrix codes and permanent identification marks to high-value components, assisting with anti-counterfeiting protocols and warranty repair tracking.

Continuous Inkjet and Laser Marking Portfolios

The core Lead Tech product line consists of three main continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer families: the i9 Series, the LT900 Series, and the LT800 Series.

The i9 Series features models designed for specialized requirements, including the i9 Dual Head, the i9 Micro for miniaturized coding, and the i9HRS Ultra High Speed printer. The LT900 Series includes the LT910 and LT900 High Speed models, as well as the LT960 Pigment CIJ Printer, which utilizes pigmented inks to create high-contrast codes on dark surfaces such as rubber tires and black wiring jackets. The LT800 and LT810 standard and Pro models round out the CIJ offerings, providing continuous performance for standard daily production runs.

In addition to fluid-based printing, Lead Tech manufactures a full range of laser marking machines utilizing CO2, Fiber, and UV technologies. These systems are selected for applications requiring indelible marking without consumable inks, such as engraving glass beverage bottles, aluminum cans, or thin flexible blister films. Furthermore, the company produces piezo inkjet printers (PIJ) designed specifically for large-character coding on absorbent materials, frequently used for printing logistics barcodes on corrugated shipping cartons.

Lead Tech maintains specialized departments for quality control, hardware engineering, and software development at its Jinwan District facility. The organization states its primary objective is to supply reliable coding technology that helps global partners improve operational efficiency and reduce long-term production costs.

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About Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd.

Founded in May 2011 and based in Zhuhai, China, Lead Tech is a specialized manufacturer of industrial coding and marking systems. The ISO-certified company produces continuous inkjet printers, laser marking machines, and piezo inkjet equipment. With over 70,000 active installations worldwide, Lead Tech provides tailored traceability and identification solutions for industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, building materials, and logistics.

Contact LEAD TECH Printer at (+86)-0756 7255629 or (+86) 18820829029

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