VARON Launches ELEVATE 100, Bringing High-Flow Simulated Altitude Training To Home And Fitness Settings

MENAFN - GetNews) Featuring up to 100 L/min of hypoxic airflow, adjustable simulated altitude conditions, and dual operating modes, ELEVATE 100 is designed for endurance athletes, home gyms, and professional training facilities.

Seattle, USA - October 26, 2026 - VARON announces the launch of the VARON ELEVATE 100 High-Flow Altitude Generator, a hypoxic training system designed to bring simulated altitude training into home fitness spaces and professional training environments. Featuring adjustable hypoxic airflow of up to 100 liters per minute (L/min) and both hypoxic and hyperoxic operating modes, the system offers an equipment option for endurance athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and training professionals interested in incorporating simulated low-oxygen conditions into indoor training routines.

Bringing Simulated Altitude Training Into Indoor Fitness

Altitude training is an approach explored by endurance athletes and sports training professionals as part of structured training programs. However, training at actual high-altitude locations can require additional travel, scheduling, and access to suitable facilities. For athletes balancing regular workouts with everyday commitments, maintaining a training routine that involves frequent trips to high-altitude locations may be challenging.

The VARON simulated altitude training system provides another way to explore low-oxygen conditions in an indoor setting. Using air separation technology, ELEVATE 100 reduces the oxygen concentration of its output air while maintaining normal atmospheric pressure.

Rather than changing the air pressure throughout a room, the system supplies reduced-oxygen air through a connected breathing system. This allows users to incorporate simulated hypoxic conditions into a dedicated training space without traveling to an actual high-altitude location for every session. The approach is intended to complement existing indoor training setups, rather than replace actual high-altitude training or guarantee physiological adaptations.

High-Flow Air Delivery and Adjustable Simulated Altitude

A key feature of ELEVATE 100 is its adjustable hypoxic airflow of up to 100 L/min. The system offers three selectable hypoxic airflow settings: 50, 75, and 100 L/min. Its airflow and hypoxic adjustment controls work together to regulate output conditions, giving users options for configuring the equipment according to their training setup.

The product specifications list a hypoxic oxygen concentration range of 9%–16% and a simulated altitude range of up to approximately 22,000 feet (6,706 meters) equivalent. The simulated altitude is an estimate based on operating settings and reference atmospheric conditions, rather than a change in the atmospheric pressure of the surrounding room.

These adjustable settings make ELEVATE 100 an option for different indoor training configurations. The system is designed to work alongside exercise equipment such as stationary bikes and treadmills, supporting individual workouts, coached sessions, and professional training environments. Users should follow the manufacturer's adjustment instructions when configuring the equipment.

Two Operating Modes in One System

ELEVATE 100 combines dual hypoxic and hyperoxic operating modes within a single unit, providing two distinct oxygen-output functions.

In hypoxic mode, the system supplies reduced-oxygen air for simulated altitude training. Users can configure the output according to the product's adjustment instructions and the intended training setup.

In hyperoxic mode, ELEVATE 100 delivers high-concentration oxygen at approximately 93% ± 3%, with continuous-flow settings ranging from 1 to 10 L/min, according to the product specifications. The product page identifies this mode for use in post-exercise routines. Use should follow the manufacturer's instructions and appropriate professional guidance.

By integrating both modes into one system, ELEVATE 100 offers users two different oxygen-output functions without requiring separate devices for these functions. Each mode has its own operating characteristics and should be used according to its intended purpose rather than treated as interchangeable training methods.

Designed for Home Workouts and Professional Training Environments

ELEVATE 100 is designed for endurance athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and users building dedicated indoor training spaces. Potential applications include treadmill running, indoor cycling, rowing, and other conditioning workouts where simulated altitude training is part of the intended routine.

For home users, the system provides a way to explore simulated hypoxic training alongside existing exercise equipment. For coaches and professional training facilities, its selectable airflow settings and adjustable hypoxic output offer configuration options for different training environments.

Practical operation is supported by an LCD display showing operating time, countdown time, accumulated runtime, and operating pressure. Status indicator lights provide visual information about operating conditions and potential malfunctions. The system also includes a timer that can be set for up to 40 hours.

The package includes the hypoxic generator, a 120-liter reservoir bag, air tubes, a mask, a mask connector, filters, replacement filter components, one-way valves, a power cord, and operating manuals. These accessories support equipment setup in accordance with the product instructions.

With its high-flow design, adjustable hypoxic output, and dual-mode functionality, ELEVATE 100 offers a dedicated equipment option for users exploring simulated altitude training in home and professional fitness settings.

Expanding VARON's Expertise Into Altitude Training

Building on its experience in oxygen concentrator technology, VARON is expanding into simulated altitude training with ELEVATE 100. The company brings its commitment to product quality and reliable customer support to this new category, offering athletes and training professionals another option for indoor hypoxic training.

Product Information

For complete specifications, package details, operating instructions, and current availability, visit the VARON ELEVATE 100 product specifications and availability page.

Users should review the product instructions and relevant safety information before use. Simulated altitude training does not guarantee improved athletic performance or high-altitude acclimatization.

About VARON

VARON specializes in oxygen concentrators and oxygen-related equipment. Building on its experience in oxygen technology, the company is expanding into simulated altitude training with ELEVATE 100. Learn more at varoninc