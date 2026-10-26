The Adult Vaccines Market Is Projected To Expand At A 9.5% CAGR, Reaching A Value Of $62.74 Billion By 2030.

Adult Vaccines Market

Adult Vaccines Market Report

Adult Vaccines Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's The Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The adult vaccines market is experiencing remarkable growth as global health priorities increasingly emphasize preventive care for mature populations. This sector is becoming a vital component of the broader vaccines and pharmaceuticals industries, driven by expanding immunization programs and technological advancements. Let's explore the current market size, key regional players, growth drivers, and competitive landscape shaping the future of adult vaccines.

Market Size and Its Position within Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

The adult vaccines market is projected to exceed $62 billion by 2030, representing a significant portion of the overall vaccines industry, which is expected to reach about $226 billion within the same year. Adult vaccines are anticipated to account for roughly 28% of this parent market. Within the wider pharmaceuticals sector, forecasted to be valued at $2,496 billion by 2030, adult vaccines are estimated to make up close to 3% of the total market worth.

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North America's Dominance in the Adult Vaccines Market by 2030

In 2030, North America is set to lead the global adult vaccines market, with a valuation of $25 billion. This region's market is forecasted to expand from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth reflects intensified immunization initiatives targeting diseases like influenza, shingles, and pneumococcal infections among adults. Additionally, factors such as increasing awareness of preventive healthcare, wider adoption of travel and occupational vaccines, improved access through pharmacies and healthcare providers, favorable reimbursement policies, and ongoing advancements in vaccine formulations across the USA and Canada all contribute to this robust expansion.

The United States as the Largest Country Market for Adult Vaccines in 2030

The USA will be the biggest single-country market for adult vaccines by 2030, valued at $23 billion. This growth, also expected to climb from $16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%, is propelled by widespread adoption of routine adult vaccinations and heightened focus on age-related health risks. Efforts targeting high-risk groups, expansion of workplace and community immunization programs, increased use of combination and next-generation vaccines, and active involvement of healthcare providers in promoting immunization coverage are important drivers behind the country's market leadership.

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Segmentation of the Adult Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type

Breaking down by vaccine type, the adult vaccines market is divided into monovalent and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent segment is forecasted to be the largest, representing 56% or $35 billion of the overall market in 2030. This dominance stems from growing preferences for vaccines targeting specific infectious diseases with proven clinical effectiveness. Increased utilization in adult booster and catch-up vaccination programs, ongoing research to improve antigen formulations, and advances in manufacturing technologies enhancing safety and availability all support this segment's growth.

Technology-Based Categories Within the Adult Vaccines Market

The adult vaccines market is also segmented by the technology employed, including live attenuated vaccines, inactivated viral or bacterial vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and conjugate vaccines. Each technology plays a distinct role in targeting various infectious diseases with different immunization approaches and effectiveness profiles.

Application Areas Defining the Adult Vaccines Market

Application-wise, the market caters to vaccinations against influenza, DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), human papillomavirus, zoster, pneumococcal infections, and hepatitis. These categories reflect the diverse range of health concerns addressed through adult immunization efforts.

End Users of Adult Vaccines Explained

The primary end users in this market include healthcare companies and hospitals that facilitate the distribution, administration, and incorporation of vaccines into preventive healthcare protocols.

Projected Growth Rate of the Adult Vaccines Market Through 2030

The adult vaccines sector is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 10% leading up to 2030, highlighting sustained demand fueled by multiple market dynamics.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Global Adult Vaccines Market

One major driver is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases within adult populations worldwide. Conditions such as influenza, hepatitis, pneumococcal diseases, and human papillomavirus infections are increasingly common, which has heightened the demand for preventive care solutions. Healthcare providers and governments are expanding immunization coverage to reduce hospitalizations and disease burden, supported by growing awareness of long-term health management. This trend alone is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual market growth.

Government immunization programs are also expanding rapidly, acting as a critical factor in market growth. National vaccination schedules and public health campaigns targeting adults are being implemented globally to curb healthcare costs linked to chronic and infectious diseases. These efforts are bolstered by favorable reimbursement frameworks and funding support, especially in middle- and low-income regions. International bodies also encourage vaccination to strengthen pandemic preparedness and improve population health, contributing an expected 2.8% yearly growth in the market.

The increasing focus on preventive healthcare awareness further accelerates market development. Educational initiatives from health authorities and pharmaceutical firms are enhancing public understanding about vaccine benefits. Employers and insurers support workplace vaccination efforts to minimize disease-related productivity losses. Additionally, higher healthcare expenditure and emphasis on healthy aging promote vaccine uptake among adults, adding roughly 2.7% annual growth to the market.

Promising Growth Opportunities Within the Adult Vaccines Market

Significant expansion is expected in both the monovalent and multivalent vaccine segments, which together could generate over $23 billion in value by 2030. This growth is supported by increasing efforts to improve adult immunization coverage, greater demand for vaccines addressing emerging and seasonal health threats, technological advancements in formulation and delivery, and growing investments in preventive care infrastructure. Furthermore, increased clinical research and enhanced access to vaccination services are driving progress in adult vaccine development and distribution, pointing toward transformative growth in the broader vaccines industry.

Within the five-year period from 2025 to 2030, the monovalent market is projected to grow by $13 billion, while the multivalent segment is expected to increase by $10 billion. Market participants encompass a mix of global pharmaceutical giants and vaccine specialists, all striving to innovate through advanced platforms, expanded immunization portfolios, improved delivery methods, and enhanced manufacturing processes. Prioritizing disease prevention, expanding adult immunization awareness, maintaining regulatory compliance, and integrating cutting-edge technologies remain central strategies for these companies to sustain competitive advantage.

Leading Companies at the Forefront of the Adult Vaccines Market

Pfizer Inc. stands out as the market leader, capturing a 30% share of global adult vaccine sales in 2025. Its vaccines division offers a broad portfolio supporting immunization programs and public health initiatives targeting varied adult populations worldwide.

Other Major Players Influencing the Adult Vaccines Sector

Key organizations active in this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., CSL Limited, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Novavax Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biological E Limited, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Ltd., Panacea Biotec Ltd., and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Concentration and Competitive Dynamics

The adult vaccines market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for 100% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects strict regulatory and technological barriers including complex manufacturing, quality control, safety requirements, and efficacy standards vital to preventive healthcare. Leading firms maintain their positions through diversified vaccine offerings, global manufacturing and distribution networks, healthcare partnerships, and ongoing innovation in vaccine technologies. As demand for adult immunization programs and advanced preventive solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and geographic expansion will be key for sustaining market leadership.

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Adult Vaccine Companies

The prominent players and their respective shares include:

- Pfizer Inc. (30%)

- Merck & Co. Inc. (22%)

- Sanofi S.A. (17%)

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (13%)

- BioNTech SE (6%)

- Moderna Inc. (4%)

- CSL Limited (4%)

- Bavarian Nordic A/S (2%)

- Novavax Inc. (2%)

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (1%)

Key Raw Material Suppliers Supporting the Adult Vaccines Market

Integral suppliers of raw materials for adult vaccines include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., Sartorius AG, Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cytiva, Eppendorf SE, MilliporeSigma, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, DSM-Firmenich AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Repligen Corporation.

Important Wholesalers and Distributors in the Adult Vaccines Market

Major distribution players facilitating vaccine availability include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora Inc., AmerisourceBergen Healthcare Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, Henry Schein Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, H. D. Smith Wholesale Drug Company, Anda Inc., Smith Drug Company, Kinray Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., FFF Enterprises Inc., Metro Medical Group, CuraScript Specialty Distribution, ASD Healthcare, BioCare SD, McKesson Plasma and Biologics, Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc., Associated Pharmacies Inc., Dakota Drug Cooperative, Value Drug Company, Dakota Drug Inc. Distribution, and The Harvard Drug Group.

Primary End Users in the Adult Vaccines Sector

The main consumers of adult vaccines include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Novavax Inc., Moderna Inc., CSL Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Valneva SE, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Medicago Inc., and Panacea Biotec Limited.

Emerging Competitive Trends Shaping the Adult Vaccines Market

A transformative trend in this sector is the rise of mRNA-based vaccine technologies, which enable faster immune responses, higher precision, and expanded protection against respiratory diseases. For example, in May 2024, Moderna obtained FDA approval for mRESVIA, an mRNA-based respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for adults aged 60 and above. Its single-dose design and targeted immune action improve efficacy and safety while broadening adult immunization options against respiratory infections.

Strategic Approaches Adopted by Market Participants

Companies are focusing on advancing adult vaccine technologies to enhance prevention and public health outcomes. They are leveraging innovative vaccine platforms to improve efficacy and patient protection, expanding immunization programs to strengthen preventive healthcare systems, and integrating cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to boost production capacity and accessibility. These strategies are crucial for maintaining competitiveness in an evolving market landscape focused on adult immunization.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Adult Vaccines Market is projected to expand at a 9.5% CAGR, reaching a value of $62.74 billion by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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