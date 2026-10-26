Key Factors Guide Heat Pump Water Heater Selection For Residential And Commercial Applications
|Product Model
|DKFXRS-85II-L
|Power Supply
|380V/3N~/50Hz
|Ambient Temperature
|7°C / 0°C / -12°C / -25°C
|Rated Heating Capacity (kW)
|82.77 / 69.61 / 57 / 37.8
|Rated Power Consumption (kW)
|23.22 / 22.62 / 23 / 22.1
|COP (W/W)
|3.57 / 3.08 / 2.5 / 1.71
|Rated Cooling Capacity (kW)
|55.6
|Rated Power Consumption for Cooling (kW)
|20.6
|Refrigerant
|R290 / R32 / R410A
|Circulating Water Flow (m3/h)
|9.5
|Maximum Running Power (kW)
|29
|Maximum Running Current (A)
|57
|Maximum Water Discharge Temperature
|60°C
|Working Environment
|-35°C to 48°C
|Circulating Water Pipe Diameter
|DN50
|Unit Weight
|870 kg
|Unit Size (mm)
|2200 × 1000 × 1900
|Waterproof Grade
|IPX4
|Anti-Electric Shock Protection Class
|Class 1
The performance data shows why ambient temperature should be considered when selecting an Ultra-Low Temperature Heat Pump. At 7°C, the rated heating capacity reaches 82.77 kW with a COP of 3.57. As the outdoor temperature decreases, heating capacity and COP also change, so project calculations should always use the operating condition closest to the actual application.
For cold-climate projects, this type of technical information is more useful than simply looking at the nominal heating capacity listed on a product brochure.
4. Look at the Complete Air to Water Heat Pump System
The outdoor unit is only one part of a complete hot water solution.
An Air to Water Heat Pump system normally works together with components such as a water storage tank, circulation system, controller, heat exchanger, and piping. The combination of these components affects the final performance of the system.
Control is another important consideration. Modern systems can provide intelligent temperature management and automatic operating modes, helping maintain a stable water temperature according to actual demand.
For commercial and industrial projects, circulation water flow, pipe diameter, maximum running power, and water discharge temperature should also be considered during system design. These parameters help engineers determine whether the equipment can integrate properly with the planned hydraulic system.
5. Pay Attention to Hot Water Temperature
Different applications require different water temperatures.
Domestic hot water may have different temperature requirements from industrial processes, commercial facilities, or specialized applications. Choosing equipment with an appropriate maximum outlet temperature provides greater flexibility when operating conditions change.
A maximum water discharge temperature of 60°C can provide sufficient flexibility for many domestic and commercial hot water applications. However, the actual system temperature should always be selected according to the project's water demand, safety requirements, and system design.
Temperature stability is equally important. A system that can maintain a consistent supply can improve user comfort and make energy management easier.
6. Consider Efficiency, Reliability and Maintenance
Energy efficiency is one of the main reasons businesses consider heat pump technology, but efficiency should not be viewed separately from reliability.
A good system needs to maintain stable operation over long periods while adapting to changes in outdoor temperature and hot water demand.
Important factors to evaluate include compressor performance, heat exchanger design, defrosting technology, control systems, insulation, water tank configuration, and after-sales support.
For large commercial and industrial systems, technical parameters such as COP, maximum running current, water flow, refrigerant, operating temperature range, and protection class should also be reviewed before purchase.
These details help buyers compare equipment based on actual operating conditions instead of relying only on marketing claims.
7. Choose a Solution Based on the Project, Not Just the Product
There is no single heat pump water heater that is ideal for every application.
A residential project may prioritize compact design, quiet operation, and stable domestic hot water. A hotel may need higher capacity and continuous supply. A factory may require high-temperature water, while a cold-region project may place greater emphasis on low-temperature performance.
For this reason, manufacturers that can provide customized solutions can offer greater flexibility during project planning.
For distributors, contractors, and engineering companies, product customization can also make it easier to select equipment based on different climate conditions, water consumption levels, installation environments, and project requirements.
Conclusion
Choosing the right Heat Pump Water Heater is about more than comparing heating capacity or purchase price. A suitable system should match the project's hot water demand, climate, required temperature, installation conditions, and long-term operating requirements.
For residential applications, an efficient and compact system may be sufficient. Commercial and industrial projects may require larger capacities, intelligent controls, high-temperature operation, or ultra-low-temperature performance.
The technical data of the DKFXRS-85II-L also demonstrates an important point: heat pump performance should always be evaluated at different ambient temperatures rather than by looking at one rated value alone.
By evaluating the complete Energy-Efficient Hot Water System rather than focusing on one specification, project owners and equipment buyers can make a more practical decision and build a reliable hot water solution for long-term use.
About us
Founded in 1996, Hangzhou ZhenXin is a leading company located in the beautiful city of Hangzhou, China. With a strong focus on heat pumps and drying technology for 27 years, and is one of the top 10 brands in China, only 200 kilometres from the world's largest ports of Shanghai and Ningbo.
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