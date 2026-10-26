Canada Consults On Stablecoin Rules, Citing U.S. GENIUS Act

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Canada has opened a 60-day public consultation on new regulations aimed at stablecoin issuers that are not traditional financial institutions, including proposals that would restrict yield or interest payments on these tokens and tighten redemption terms.

The government says it is seeking feedback on a framework published through Canada's regulatory process, with comments accepted until Dec. 23. The proposed rules are intended to align Canada's approach with international efforts while reducing duplicated compliance burdens for issuers operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Canada is consulting on rules for non-financial institution stablecoin issuers, a category covered by its Stablecoin Act passed in March. The draft framework would limit interest or yield payments to discourage“holding for yield,” according to the proposal. Issuers would be required to redeem stablecoins within three business days after a tokenholder requests redemption. There would be a cap on redemption-related charges, with fees limited to no more than 1% of the token's total value. The government expects the regulations to take effect in fall 2027, with non-financial issuers needing prior registration with the Bank of Canada.

Key takeawaysConsultation launched under Canada's Stablecoin Act

Canada's government announced it will accept public input on the proposed stablecoin regulations until Dec. 23. The notice says the upcoming framework is designed to implement elements of Canada's Stablecoin Act, which was passed in March and targets stablecoin issuance by entities outside the financial sector.

In the government's view, the new regulations are needed both to put the law into operation and to establish practical requirements-most importantly, a registration pathway for eligible issuers with Canada's central bank.

Proposed restrictions on yield payments and redemption mechanics

A central feature of the draft rules concerns incentives tied to stablecoin custody. The proposal states that non-financial institution stablecoin issuers would be restricted from offering interest or other forms of yield. The government framed this as a measure to discourage tokenholders from holding stablecoins primarily to earn returns rather than using them for payments or transfers.

Beyond the yield limitation, the draft sets operational expectations around redemption. Issuers would be required to redeem stablecoins within three business days following redemption requests from tokenholders.

The proposal also includes a fee constraint. While it does not eliminate charges entirely, it would limit fees to no more than 1% of the coins' total value, setting a defined ceiling on what issuers can take from redemption transactions.

For market participants, these details matter because they affect both user experience and issuer risk management. Faster, standardized redemption windows can influence how confidently users and counterparties view a stablecoin's liquidity profile, especially during periods of stress. At the same time, capping fees changes the economics of exit for tokenholders, potentially making redemption more predictable.

Registration with the Bank of Canada and timing to watch

The consultation is tied to an expected implementation schedule. The government said it intends for the proposed regulations to come into force in fall 2027. It also stated that, once the rules are in effect, issuers in Canada that are not financial institutions would have to apply for registration with the Bank of Canada prior to issuing a stablecoin.

This timeline is likely to be particularly important for issuers and service providers that depend on predictable compliance roadmaps. As Canada establishes a registration requirement, non-financial stablecoin providers may need to adapt governance, compliance controls, and issuer documentation ahead of the rule's expected effective date.

Canada's approach also aligns with a broader global push toward clearer frameworks for stablecoins, including stablecoin activity by entities outside the traditional banking perimeter.

Canada's move in context of US and EU frameworks

Canada's stablecoin consultation comes as other major jurisdictions finalize or implement their own rulebooks.

In the United States, the GENIUS Act is scheduled to take effect in January 2027. While the draft Canadian regulations are not presented as a direct replica of any single US rule, the government said the proposal draws on efforts to be consistent with stablecoin regulations in the United States and other jurisdictions to reduce regulatory drag for cross-border issuers.

Meanwhile, the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework could also affect how exchanges handle stablecoins that do not meet the EU's requirements. Cointelegraph previously noted that MiCA-related enforcement actions by EU bodies could require exchanges to halt services for non-compliant stablecoins, with a referenced deadline of January. The implication highlighted in the original coverage is that this could include widely used stablecoins such as Tether's USDt (USDT), which is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization.

For Canadian stakeholders, these parallel developments create a practical issue: stablecoin issuers aiming to operate globally may face different-and potentially conflicting-requirements on yield incentives, redemption terms, and registration or authorization processes. Canada's emphasis on reducing“overall regulatory burden” for multi-jurisdictional issuers suggests the government is trying to strike that balance, but the outcome will depend on how the final rules compare with other frameworks.

What to expect next from Canada's consultation

The 60-day comment period gives industry participants a window to respond to specific policy choices-especially the proposed prohibition on interest or yield for non-financial issuers and the operational standards around redemption timing and fee limits. With implementation expected in fall 2027 and a Bank of Canada registration requirement preceding issuance under the new framework, issuers and platforms should monitor the consultation closely and be prepared for changes that could materially affect product design and token economics.

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