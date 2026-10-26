ENERLITES Plug-In Countdown Timer Featured On NBC's TODAY

ENERLITES HET03-W Countdown Plug-In Timer Featured on NBC's TODAY

The easy-to-use plug-in timer offers preset automatic shutoff for holiday lighting and everyday devices, with purchasing available through TOPGREENER.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ENERLITES HET03-W 8-Hour Preset Countdown Plug-In Timer was featured on NBC's TODAY during a Shop TODAY segment highlighting affordable products that help solve everyday problems. Offering a straightforward way to manage household lighting and compatible devices without complicated installation or programming, the featured timer is available for purchase through TOPGREENER, the exclusive online distributor of ENERLITES products.

Designed for simple, everyday use, the timer plugs directly into a standard wall outlet with no wiring, tools, or app setup required. Users can select from six preset countdown options-15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours, and 8 hours-and the timer automatically turns off power to the connected device when the selected time expires. For recurring use, a built-in Repeat function allows the countdown to run at the same time each day without having to reset it manually.

As the holiday season approaches, the timer offers a practical way to manage indoor holiday string lights and seasonal decorations without having to remember to turn them off manually. The same functionality is useful year-round for everyday lamps, fans, and other compatible household devices, helping simplify daily routines and limit unnecessary electricity use when devices would otherwise be left running.

For more information or to purchase the ENERLITES HET03-W Countdown Timer, visit topgreener.

About TOPGREENER

TOPGREENER is a U.S.-based electrical products brand offering practical, modern solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Its product selection includes outlets, switches, dimmers, timers, sensors, and other electrical accessories designed to support everyday convenience and functionality. TOPGREENER also serves as the exclusive online distributor of ENERLITES products.

TOPGREENER Marketing Team

TOPGREENER

+1 844-390-2568

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ENERLITES Plug-In Countdown Timer Featured on NBC's TODAY News Provided By Top Greener Inc October 26, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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