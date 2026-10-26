Backtrack's Omakase MEO Supports Local Businesses In Asia And Europe, Including The UK

Omakase MEO website (English)

AI review reply screen in Omakase MEO

Monthly report screen in Omakase MEO

The Google Maps tool from Tokyo-based BackTrack drafts AI replies to Google reviews, updates Business Profile posts and produces performance reports.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BackTrack Inc. has made its Google Maps management service, Omakase MEO, available to local businesses in Japan and in a number of countries across Asia and Europe, including the United Kingdom. The service helps restaurants, salons, retail shops and other local businesses keep their Google Business Profiles up to date and respond to customer reviews on Google Maps.

Omakase MEO is a local SEO tool specialized for Google Maps, designed for business owners who lack the time or expertise to manage their profiles. The service automates three routine tasks: responding to reviews, updating business profile posts, and generating performance reports.

Key features include:

Review Responses: AI analyzes each Google review and drafts a response. It can automatically send replies to reviews with any star rating (from 1 to 5). Review alerts detect keywords that may require special attention or indicate policy violations, excluding such reviews from the automated response process.

Instagram Integration: Photos and captions posted to Instagram can be automatically published to the business's Google Business Profile.

Keyword Ranking: The business's Google Maps ranking for selected keywords is tracked daily and compared against local competitors-including metrics such as review counts and ratings.

Reporting: Weekly and monthly PDF reports display changes in profile metrics over time and include a summary of AI-driven recommendations.

Visibility in AI Search: Users can monitor how visible their business is for specific keywords within AI-powered search tools, such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Setup Guide: A to-do list tracks setup tasks, marking each one as complete once the requirements are met.

Click here to view the comprehensive MEO landing page.:

Businesses can register on the Omakase MEO website to use the service free of charge for 14 days. Billing will not begin automatically once the trial period ends.

About Omakase MEO

Omakase MEO is available in Japan, the United Kingdom, and various other countries across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit .

About BackTrack Inc.

BackTrack Inc., headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, is the provider of Omakase MEO. Company website (Japanese):

Yuji Yamashita

BackTrack Inc.

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BackTrack's Omakase MEO Supports Local Businesses in Asia and Europe, Including the UK News Provided By BackTrack Inc. October 26, 2026, 23:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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