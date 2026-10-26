MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province, China-October 26, 2026

In coal chemical industry scenarios, organic waste gas often has a complex composition, carrying impurities such as sulfides and ammonia. Such waste gas cannot be treated with a one-size-fits-all solution; it requires systematic consideration across process matching, equipment design, and safety protection.

A Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO), with its high purification capability and heat recovery, is the mainstream technology choice for treating organic waste gas. However, when the waste gas carries the impurities mentioned above, the RTO must be paired with upstream pre-treatment processes.

1. Basic Working Principle of an RTO

The core of an RTO is the high-temperature oxidative decomposition of the organic components in the waste gas: the gas enters the combustion chamber and is fully oxidized at 750–1,000 °C, breaking down into carbon dioxide and water. The resulting high-temperature flue gas then flows through the regenerative chamber, transferring heat to the ceramic regenerative bricks inside and completing the heat-storage cycle. The incoming low-temperature waste gas first passes through the already heated regenerative chamber, is preheated, and only then enters the combustion chamber-greatly cutting the fuel needed to heat the waste gas.

Each regenerative chamber alternates periodically through heat storage, heat release, and purging, cycling back and forth for uninterrupted operation. The system's overall thermal efficiency can exceed 95%, which delivers clear operating economy under high-flowrate conditions on the order of tens of thousands of cubic meters per hour.

2. Core Challenges That Complex Waste Gas Conditions Pose for an RTO

Industrial waste gas with a complex composition puts long-term, stable RTO operation to the test in a number of ways. In the coking industry, the complexity of the organic waste gas from chemical recovery lies mainly in the ammonia and hydrogen sulfide it carries-impurities that pose multiple challenges to the RTO's long-term stable operation and to meeting emission limits. The hazards are clear: hydrogen sulfide oxidizes at high temperature into sulfur dioxide, directly affecting the final SO2 emissions; ammonia readily forms ammonium salt crystals in low-temperature zones, which likewise clog the ductwork and regenerative bricks, and also raise the risk of nitrogen oxide formation.

Coking waste gas must therefore undergo pre-treatment before entering the RTO, with ammonia and hydrogen sulfide removed as thoroughly as possible. A typical pre-treatment process consists of alkaline scrubbing, acid scrubbing, water scrubbing, and dehumidification: the alkaline scrubbing step uses a neutralizing reaction with an alkaline absorbent to strip out acidic impurities such as hydrogen sulfide; the acid scrubbing step neutralizes residual ammonia in the gas, removing alkaline components; the water scrubbing step removes particulate matter and the salts generated by the acid and alkaline scrubbing; and finally the gas is dehumidified. This brings impurities such as ammonia and total sulfur within the inlet thresholds the RTO allows, creating stable operating conditions for the downstream thermal oxidation unit.

Fig. 2-1 An Example Treatment Process

3. Targeted Design Points for an RTO System

To meet these challenges, a mature RTO solution incorporates multi-dimensional customized design.

3.1. Combustion chamber: the core of thorough oxidation

The combustion chamber design directly determines the purification performance. To decompose a wide range of organic waste gases, the high-temperature residence time is no less than 1.2 s, paired with an operating temperature window of 750–1,000 °C. The combustion chamber is fitted with two thermocouples-one in service, one on standby-so that a single-point temperature measurement failure does not introduce control deviations. It is also equipped with an over-temperature bypass path: if a sudden spike in waste gas concentration drives the furnace temperature abnormal, the system can quickly dissipate heat, protecting the regenerative bricks and the furnace structure.

3.2. Regenerative system: balancing thermal efficiency against clogging resistance

The regenerative chamber uses honeycomb ceramic regenerative bricks rated to withstand temperatures above 1,100 °C; a calculated total packing height ensures a system thermal efficiency of ≥ 95%. Pressure monitoring points are installed at the furnace inlet and outlet to track the pressure drop across the regenerative bricks in real time. Once the pressure drop exceeds a threshold, an alarm is triggered automatically, prompting timely cleaning and maintenance before the clogging worsens.

3.3. Overall coordination between pre-treatment and the RTO

Stable RTO operation-and the emission performance that goes with it-depends heavily on the effectiveness of upstream pre-treatment. Sulfides, ammonia, and other impurities in the inlet gas must be kept within a reasonable range; otherwise ammonia may form ammonium salt crystals and bring on clogging, while sulfides create secondary pollution that directly affects the final emissions. A complete treatment solution has to be designed with the pre-treatment unit and the RTO as one integrated whole-matching the pre-treatment process to the source gas composition so that the RTO's operating load and risk are reduced at the source.

4. Conclusion

The core of industrial waste gas treatment has never been the selection of a single piece of equipment; it is a system solution built around the specific operating conditions. As a high-efficiency Waste Gas Treatment Technology, an RTO delivers its full value only when it is supported by precise analysis of the source gas composition, refinement of process details, and a comprehensive consideration of safety and reliability. Customized design tailored to different industries and operating conditions is where the real competitiveness of RTO technology lies.

About us

Xi'an/Yangling Yurcent Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. is a remarkable high-tech enterprise dedicated to high-end equipment manufacturing. It focuses intensively on the comprehensive treatment of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) exhaust gas and is committed to carbon emission reduction as well as energy-saving technology. This company holds four core technologies, namely heat energy, combustion, sealing, and automatic control. It is worth noting that the company has the advanced capacity for temperature field simulation and air flow field simulation modeling and calculation.