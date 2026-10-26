CNC Electric Expands Its Middle East Presence At Energy 2026

CNC Electric successfully participated in Middle East Energy 2026, held from September 1–3, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. During the three-day exhibition, CNC Electric showcased its latest electrical solutions at Booth Z2.L09 and connected with customers, partners, and industry professionals from across the region.

At the exhibition, CNC Electric presented a range of solutions covering solar energy, smart electrical products, power distribution, industrial control, and power transfer. The products attracted strong interest from visitors and provided opportunities for in-depth discussions on local market needs and application requirements.

The exhibition also strengthened CNC Electric's connections with customers and partners in the Middle East. Through continued market development and close cooperation with local partners, CNC Electric is committed to providing reliable low-voltage electrical solutions tailored to the needs of the regional market.

The successful participation in Middle East Energy 2026 further strengthened CNC Electric's presence in the Middle East and opened new opportunities for continued cooperation and market development.

About us

CNC Electric was founded in 1988 with the launch of our inaugural molded case circuit breakers - marking the beginning of our journey in power solutions. With a focus on product development and manufacturing, we reorganized into a corporate group by 1995 and introduced our first full low-voltage series, earning a reputation for rugged reliability. Today, our integrated R&D, manufacturing, trade, and service capabilities empower distributors in over 130 countries.