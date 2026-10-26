Top Audi Fuel Pump Suppliers Address The Needs Of Global Buyers
|Supplier Profile
|Typical Product Scope
|Indicative Unit Price (USD)
|Typical MOQ
|Production or Handling Time
|Common Trade Terms
|Shipping Options
|Estimated Transit Time
|Documentation to Request
|Best Fit for Global Buyers
|OE-equivalent manufacturer
|New in-tank fuel pump modules or electric fuel pump assemblies manufactured to vehicle-specific specifications.
|$45–$120 per unit
|50–300 units
|20–45 business days for standard production; samples commonly require 7–15 business days.
|EXW FOB FCA
|Courier for samples, air freight for urgent replenishment, and ocean freight for commercial volumes.
|Air: 5–12 days; ocean: 25–50 days, excluding customs clearance.
|Product specification sheet, fitment list, material information, test reports, packing details, and commercial invoice.
|Importers seeking repeatable quality, private-label programs, and competitive costs at medium or high volumes.
|Aftermarket replacement distributor
|Ready-to-ship replacement pumps and complete modules covering multiple engine and model applications.
|$60–$160 per unit
|1–20 units per part number
|Usually 1–7 business days when inventory is available.
|EXW DAP DDP
|Parcel courier, express air, regional trucking, and consolidated freight.
|Express: 3–8 days; standard air: 7–15 days; regional ground: 2–10 days.
|Stock confirmation, application catalogue, warranty terms, country of origin, and return policy.
|Repair networks, wholesalers, and buyers that prioritize availability and low purchasing quantities.
|Vehicle dismantler or tested used-parts supplier
|Used fuel pump assemblies removed from inspected vehicles; condition and mileage vary by item.
|$25–$90 per unit
|1–5 units
|2–10 business days for inspection, removal, and packing.
|EXW FCA DAP
|Parcel courier, air cargo, or consolidated road freight depending on destination and quantity.
|Air: 5–15 days; road freight: 7–25 days.
|Part-number photos, test results, mileage or donor-vehicle details, condition grading, and limited warranty terms.
|Cost-sensitive repairs where used components are acceptable and exact inventory matching is required.
|Remanufacturing specialist
|Refurbished pump modules with cleaned housings, replaced wear components, and functional testing.
|$50–$130 per unit
|5–50 units
|10–30 business days, depending on core availability and testing requirements.
|EXW FOB DAP
|Courier for small orders, air freight for urgent demand, and ocean or road freight for consolidated shipments.
|Air: 5–14 days; ocean: 25–50 days.
|Remanufacturing process description, bench-test results, replaced-component list, warranty, and core-return requirements.
|Buyers balancing price and performance while seeking a lower-cost alternative to new assemblies.
|Regional warehouse supplier
|Multi-source inventory held near the target market for faster delivery and simplified local fulfillment.
|$75–$190 per unit
|1–10 units per part number
|Same day to 5 business days for stocked items.
|DAP DDP CPT
|Domestic parcel, next-day courier, pallet freight, and local carrier delivery.
|Domestic: 1–7 business days; cross-border: 5–15 days.
|Inventory confirmation, tax invoice, warranty policy, application data, and delivery tracking information.
|Distributors and workshops that value short lead times, easy returns, and predictable local delivery.
|Custom-program supplier
|Vehicle-specific fuel pump modules with customized packaging, labelling, connector configuration, or testing requirements.
|$55–$145 per unit
|200–1,000 units
|30–75 business days after technical approval and tooling confirmation.
|FOB FCA CIF
|Ocean freight for planned orders, air freight for launch quantities, and multimodal transport for replenishment.
|Air: 5–15 days; ocean: 25–55 days, excluding production time.
|Approved drawing, sample-validation report, quality-control plan, packaging artwork, inspection report, and warranty terms.
|Large importers and private-label programs that need consistent packaging, specifications, and recurring supply.
Note: Price, MOQ, lead time, and transit figures are indicative market ranges for compatible fuel-pump products. Actual quotations depend on part-number matching, pump configuration, order volume, destination, inspection requirements, taxes, customs clearance, and current freight rates. Buyers should confirm compatibility using the vehicle identification number, original part number, connector design, pressure specification, and tank configuration before placing an order.
Import Regulations, Warranty Terms, and After-Sales Support
Global buyers should evaluate fuel pump suppliers beyond unit price. Import rules may require commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, and accurate tariff classification. Some markets also demand conformity evidence for electrical components or emissions-related systems. Requirements differ by destination. A qualified customs broker can verify documents before shipment, reducing delays at the port. Suppliers should provide clear product specifications, voltage details, flow rates, and vehicle compatibility records. Vague descriptions create avoidable risks.
Warranty terms deserve careful review. Check coverage length, installation conditions, excluded damage, and return-freight responsibility. Reliable suppliers usually offer batch traceability and documented inspection procedures. Ask whether replacement seals, connectors, or testing support are available after delivery. Technical assistance should include a defined response time, not only a general email address. In practice, after-sales quality can matter more than a small purchase discount. Some suppliers promise fast support, but their written terms remain incomplete. That deserves caution.
Tips: Request a sample warranty claim process before placing a large order. Confirm who pays return shipping and how defective parts are tested. Keep installation photos, diagnostic readings, and purchase records. Use independent inspection for high-volume shipments. A small inspection fee may prevent larger losses. Also, review the supplier's communication during negotiation; slow replies before payment may signal weak support later. Mistakes happen, even with experienced teams, so document every technical assumption.
A Practical Checklist for Selecting the Right Audi Fuel Pump Supplier
Selecting an Audi fuel pump supplier requires more than comparing unit prices. Fitment comes first. Match engine code, model year, fuel pressure, connector design, and tank placement. For example, confirm every specification for the“Audi A3 2012 L4 2.0L high pressure fuel pump” before ordering. A reliable supplier should provide dimensional drawings, pressure curves, material details, and traceable batch numbers. SAE J1537 testing guidance can help buyers assess pump performance under controlled conditions the supplier's quality records and inspection process. Ask for pressure, flow-rate, noise, and endurance test results. The 2024 MarketsandMarkets report estimates continued growth in the automotive fuel pump market, driven by stricter efficiency requirements and higher replacement demand. Growth can attract weak distributors, too. I have seen listings with correct photos but incorrect electrical terminals. Request a sample before approving volume purchases warranty terms, failure analysis procedures, and export documentation. The 2024 Deloitte Global Automotive Supplier Study highlights rising pressure on suppliers to improve resilience, transparency, and delivery performance. Use those principles during supplier audits. Check whether the company holds ISO 9001 certification and records incoming-material inspections. Ask how it handles 2% to 5% early returns. That range is not a universal rule, but it creates a useful warning threshold. No checklist is perfect. Test the part in real conditions, including hot starts, low fuel levels, and repeated pressure cycles.
Top Audi Fuel Pump Suppliers for Global Buyers: Practical Selection Checklist
Recommended procurement weighting for evaluating fuel pump suppliers. Prioritize verified vehicle compatibility and documented performance before comparing price, lead time, or minimum order quantity.
Fuel Pump Assembly for Mazda3: Compatibility, Features, and Buying Guide
Applicable to Mazda3/ZY08-B-35XG 3M519H307LP Z605-13-35XH 5M519H307 H0409324LL Z6051335XH 5M519H307 1602781 3M519H307/Fuel pump assembly/KS-A331
The fuel pump assembly is designed for compact vehicles produced from March 2003 through March 2009, covering 2.0L LFDE engines and 2.3L L3 naturally aspirated engines. It is not intended for turbocharged versions. Before ordering, compare your original assembly, engine specification, production date, connector layout, and fuel-system configuration with the product details to help ensure proper fitment. Compatible OE reference numbers include ZY08-B-35XG, 3M519H307LP, Z605-13-35XH, 5M519H307, H0409324LL, Z6051335XH, 1602781, and 3M519H307 assembly integrates the in-tank pump and related fuel delivery components to support consistent fuel flow from the tank to the engine. A suitable replacement can help address symptoms such as difficult starting, engine hesitation, intermittent stalling, or reduced fuel delivery caused by a worn pump module. For installation, relieve fuel-system pressure, disconnect the battery, work in a well-ventilated area, and inspect the tank seal, wiring connector, fuel lines, and retaining hardware before reassembly. Confirming the OE number and vehicle configuration before purchase is recommended, especially when selecting parts for different engine versions or production periods.
Conclusion
Choosing the right Audi Fuel Pump supplier requires more than comparing product prices. Buyers should first understand fuel pump types, operating functions, vehicle compatibility, and installation requirements. A reliable supplier should provide clear specifications, stable production capacity, accurate fitment information, and consistent quality across different orders. Comparing manufacturers, distributors, and specialized exporters can help identify the best balance of technical expertise, inventory availability, and service responsiveness assurance is equally important. Buyers should review material standards, performance testing, inspection procedures, traceability, and relevant certifications before placing an order. Pricing should be evaluated together with minimum order quantities, packaging, lead times, shipping methods, and total import costs. It is also essential to confirm warranty coverage, replacement procedures, technical assistance, and after-sales communication. A practical supplier checklist should include compatibility verification, sample evaluation, quality documentation, delivery reliability, payment terms, and long-term support. By assessing these factors systematically, global buyers can reduce purchasing risks and establish a dependable supply relationship.
About us
Zhejiang Kangsong started concept and development in 2004. After two years, it completed the process from concept development experiment to formal promotion. Zhejiang Kangsong Power Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of automotive electronic fuel injection pumps and assembly devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment