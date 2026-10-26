Canada Launches Stablecoin Consultation Citing U.S. GENIUS Act

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Canada has begun a 60-day public consultation on proposed stablecoin rules targeting issuers that are not financial institutions. The draft framework, published by the federal government through the Canada Gazette, would set new limits on how these issuers can structure their products, including restrictions on paying yield to stablecoin holders.

The consultation period runs until Dec. 23, and the government says the intent is for the regulations to take effect in fall 2027. The proposed approach is designed to align-at least in broad structure-with stablecoin regulations elsewhere, while also reducing compliance friction for issuers operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Canada is consulting on stablecoin regulations for non-financial institution issuers, with a potential ban on yield or interest paid to holders. The draft rules require token issuers to redeem stablecoins within three business days after a holder makes a redemption request. Issuers would be limited in fees, with a cap of no more than 1% of the stablecoin's total value for redemption-related charges. The framework is tied to Canada's Stablecoin Act passed in March, and would require eligible issuers to register with the Bank of Canada before issuing. Canada's schedule-intended to begin in fall 2027-comes amid other major regulatory timelines, including the EU's MiCA and the US GENIUS Act.

Key takeawaysCanada's draft: limits on yield and redemption mechanics

The consultation centers on how stablecoin issuers that fall outside Canada's definition of financial institutions would be allowed to operate. In the government's draft regulations, lawmakers specifically signal concern about incentives that could encourage long-term holding-an arrangement that could resemble a yield-bearing product even if the asset is marketed as a stable payment instrument.

Under the proposed rules, non-financial institution stablecoin issuers would be restricted from offering interest or other forms of yield to discourage“HODLing” stablecoins, according to the draft language as summarized by the government notice. While stablecoins are designed to maintain price stability, the rules aim to prevent the product from functioning like a return-generating investment for retail holders.

Operationally, the proposal sets a clear redemption standard. Issuers would have to redeem stablecoins within three business days after receiving tokenholder redemption requests. The draft also introduces a fee constraint: issuers would not be allowed to charge a fee greater than 1% of the coins' total value.

For market participants, these requirements matter because redemption terms affect both user expectations and liquidity risk. A faster, more predictable redemption window can reduce the friction for payment use cases and arbitrage-driven market balancing, while fee caps can limit the cost of exiting positions.

Regulatory timing: fall 2027 and the Bank of Canada registration requirement

The proposed regulations fall under Canada's Stablecoin Act, which was passed in March. In the government's notice, officials say the consultation is necessary to translate the Act into implementable rules-particularly provisions that require issuers to register with the Bank of Canada.

The government's stated plan is that the regulations should come into force in fall 2027. It also specifies that, once the proposed rules are in effect, stablecoin issuers in Canada that are not financial institutions would be required to apply for registration with the Bank of Canada before issuing.

That sequencing is important: the consultation and final rulemaking will likely determine how compliance processes must be built ahead of the effective date. For issuers, registration timelines, governance, and how redemption and fee limits are operationalized could become key differentiators-especially for projects that already run in other jurisdictions with different rulebooks.

International pressure points: US GENIUS, EU MiCA, and market spillover

Canada's draft does not exist in isolation. The government's notice explicitly references efforts to be consistent with stablecoin regulations in the United States and other jurisdictions to reduce the regulatory burden on multi-jurisdictional issuers.

In the US, the GENIUS Act -described in the notice as establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins-was said to be scheduled to take effect in January 2027. That is earlier than Canada's planned fall 2027 start, which could put Canadian operators under a later deadline while US compliance ramps up first.

In Europe, the notice points to the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework and notes it could create operational consequences for non-compliant stablecoins. A related report cited in the draft mentions that MiCA could give exchanges until January to halt services for stablecoins not meeting the framework, likely including the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, Tether's USDT (USDT).

Even though the consultation is about Canada's rules for non-financial issuers, the broader effect is practical: when regions move on different calendars, liquidity can shift and exchange support can change. Users may see faster onboarding for compliant assets in some markets while access becomes constrained elsewhere. For issuers, the divergence increases the importance of multi-region product planning rather than treating compliance as a single-country project.

Why the proposed“no yield” stance is a pivotal policy choice

The most consequential element in Canada's proposal may be the attempt to curb yield-like incentives. By restricting interest or yield payments from non-financial institution issuers, the rules aim to distinguish stablecoins as payment and settlement tools rather than return-bearing instruments.

For traders and liquidity providers, yield restrictions can also influence demand patterns. If holding stablecoins no longer offers a potential return, the market may see more frequent rotation toward other assets where yield is available. That can change the way stablecoin supply grows and shrinks in response to risk sentiment.

For builders and compliance teams, it's also a design constraint: stablecoin economics, treasury strategies, and any promotional structures tied to holding could need restructuring to remain within the boundaries of the final regulations. The consultation period-up to Dec. 23 -is therefore likely to be a focal point for issuers and industry stakeholders seeking clarity on what“yield” covers in practice and how exceptions, if any, might be handled.

Canada's officials have indicated a goal of reducing overall regulatory burden for issuers operating across jurisdictions. But aligning policy across the US, EU, and Canada will still require detailed implementation choices-particularly around redemption service levels and user-facing fee structures.

As Canada collects feedback through Dec. 23, the key question for the market is whether the final version of the rules will preserve the strict yield prohibition and redemption timeline, or whether adjustments emerge during the consultation process. With other major jurisdictions moving toward their own stablecoin frameworks, the final Canadian rules will be closely watched for how clearly they define compliance expectations for non-financial issuers by fall 2027.

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