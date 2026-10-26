Babes In Toyland Turns The Sunset Strip Pink At 4Th Annual Pink Party For Hertoo

Actress Nimi Adokiye makes a stunning appearance in vibrant pink at the Pink Party, showing her support for breast cancer awareness while bringing elegance and glamour to the event

Fashion, nightlife and a cause worth dressing up for lit up White Rabbit Sky Lounge in West Hollywood.

- Nimi AdokiyeWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Hollywood went full pink on Thursday, October 15, as Babes in Toyland threw its 4th Annual Pink Party at White Rabbit Sky Lounge atop The Valorian, turning a Breast Cancer Awareness Month night out into a rooftop celebration in support of HerToo, the nonprofit standing with women impacted by breast cancer.Produced by Steve Fowler Events, the Pink Party has become one of Babes in Toyland's signature nights, and this year's edition delivered: models, creators, influencers and industry insiders hit the pink carpet in head-to-toe pink before heading up to the rooftop over the Sunset Strip.Pink-lit photo moments stayed packed all night, and the crowd raised a glass to organizer Steve Fowler.Kindly Myers was among the guests turning heads, alongside actress and producer Cassandra Raphael, actress Sarah Grace Lee and Nigerian actress Nimi Adokiye (Bob Hearts Abishola, How to Get Away with Murder), one of the most recognizable names on the pink carpet, who joined the crowd in showing up for HerToo."I wore pink for the party, but I showed up for the women - HerToo is what made this night matter," said Adokiye.Under the music and the glamour, the night was about HerToo and the women it supports. To learn more or get involved, visit .About Nimi AdokiyeNimi Adokiye is a Nigerian actress and SAG-AFTRA member whose television credits include Bob Hearts Abishola and How to Get Away with Murder. Instagram: @therealnimi.Media ContactMichelle JamesPublicist | Christian Talent...

Michelle James

Christian Talent

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Babes in Toyland Turns the Sunset Strip Pink at 4th Annual Pink Party for HerToo News Provided By Christian Talent October 26, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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