US FTC Escalates AI Safety Investigation, Demands Testimony From Anthropic Executives



The Federal Trade Commission sent 50-page civil investigative demands to Anthropic and OpenAI, seeking internal records regarding security failures, user privacy, safeguards, and promotional materials.

Regulators have required testimony from key leaders at Anthropic and other unnamed AI firms. The regulatory pressure coincides with Anthropic's preparation for a major initial public offering.

Federal regulators have reportedly intensified their scrutiny of leading artificial intelligence developers, demanding executive testimony and internal safety records as part of an expanding industry investigation.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently issued comprehensive 50-page civil investigative demands to artificial intelligence firms Anthropic and OpenAI, Axios reported. Agency officials confirmed that formal demands for testimony have been directed at Anthropic executives, alongside individuals at several other undisclosed AI enterprises.

While OpenAI was targeted with subpoenas earlier this month, federal officials indicated that additional market players should expect similar regulatory inquiries as the probe unfolds.

Focus On Safety

The FTC's investigative authority allows regulators to inspect practices that may constitute unfair or deceptive acts against consumers. The inquiry seeks extensive documentation covering security breaches, administrative safeguarding standards, privacy policy enforcement, and public marketing materials.

Under federal law, the agency's oversight extends to potential financial misrepresentation, improper billing structures, or misleading claims regarding technology capabilities and consumer protection protocols.

The heightened regulatory attention follows prior disclosures by Anthropic in its initial public offering filings, where the firm warned potential investors of likely government focus and disproportionate regulatory oversight.

The agency's latest demands mark a critical juncture for the commercial AI sector, as federal authorities move beyond document collection toward direct examinations of corporate leadership regarding safety protocols and consumer protection.

Anthropic Files For IPO

Anthropic (ANTHZZX) on Monday released its public IPO filing, which showed that more than 1,900 customers paid the Claude AI maker at least $1 million over the past year, nearly double the tally in April.

The company is targeting a public listing in November, according to The Wall Street Journal, though the timing could change. The report said Anthropic's offering could raise $100 billion or more at a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion.

Retail sentiment on Anthropic was 'extremely bullish' with 'high' message volumes and was 'bearish' towards OpenAI.

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