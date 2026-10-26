Andruw Jones Brings His Hall Of Fame Celebration Home To Georgia With An Exclusive Hall Of Fame Bourbon Release

Hall Of Fame Bourbon

Bourbon Bottle Front

Bourbon Front and Back

The 2026 Kentucky Straight Bourbon features a matte-black, gold-accented bat bottle, individually numbered on a tamper-proof hologram for authenticity.

- Andruw JonesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before there was a plaque in Cooperstown, there were fans in Atlanta standing with their hands on their heads, wondering how Andruw Jones had caught that ball.They watched the first step. The effortless pursuit. The catch that took away a hit-and sometimes a home run. They wore number 25. They watched a young man from Curaçao become one of their own.Now, Jones and Hall Of Fame Spirits are giving those fans something new to celebrate together.The 2026 Andruw Jones Limited Edition Hall Of Fame Bourbon, created in collaboration with Andruw to commemorate his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is now exclusively sold in Georgia. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey brings a milestone recognized across baseball back to the state where so much of his story unfolded.“Atlanta is such an important part of my story. The fans watched me grow up, supported me and shared so many moments with me,” said Jones.“Working with Hall Of Fame Spirits on this bourbon gives us another way to celebrate together. Making this edition exclusive to Georgia makes it especially meaningful.”FROM CURAÇAO TO COOPERSTOWNFor many fans, a player's career becomes a way of remembering their own lives: who took them to the ballpark, where they sat, who was beside them when the whole stadium rose to its feet.Jones' Hall of Fame career brings those memories into focus. This one of a kind collaboration offers a way to mark the occasion-with a bottle that tells his story before the bottle is even open.The distinctive bat-inspired presentation features a matte-black finish and antique-gold detailing, with Jones' reproduced autograph and“HOF 26” inscription on the front. His familiar number 25 appears on the black wooden cork top. The words“Curaçao to Cooperstown” trace the journey at the heart of the release.Every bottle is individually numbered on a tamper-proof hologram for authenticity, identifying it as part of the 2026 limited edition.For collectors, that number distinguishes their bottle within the release. For longtime fans, the details carry a more personal meaning: a familiar signature, a beloved number and a year worth remembering.THE CELEBRATION COMES HOME TO GEORGIADistributed through NDC Georgia, the 2026 Andruw Jones Limited Edition Hall Of Fame Bourbon will be available at participating Georgia spirits retailers for a suggested retail price of $64.99 per 750 mL bottle, while supplies last. Actual pricing and inventory may vary by store..The collaboration welcomes the attention of baseball fans and bourbon enthusiasts nationwide, with retail availability reserved exclusively for Georgia.Select bottle-signing appearances with Jones will bring fans into the celebration in person. Participating retailers, appearance dates and event details will be announced separately.Consumers interested in securing a bottle should ask their Georgia spirits retailer for the 2026 Andruw Jones Limited Edition Hall Of Fame Bourbon and confirm availability before visiting.Years from now, fans will still tell the stories of watching number 25 in center field. This year, they have another occasion to gather, remember and raise a glass.ABOUT HALL OF FAME SPIRITSHall Of Fame Spirits creates distinctive spirits celebrating sporting achievement and the connection between athletes and their fans. Hall Of Fame started with a Vodka that has a patented wooden bat bottle and has now taken another step in the collaboration with Andruw Jones, its Georgia-exclusive 2026 Andruw Jones Limited Edition Hall Of Fame Bourbon commemorates his Hall of Fame induction with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and a signature bat-inspired presentation. 100% independent and a Minority Family owned enterprise.MEDIA CONTACTBubba DraperHall Of Fame Spirits...480-414-4754Must be 21 or older. Please enjoy responsibly.

Jerry "Bubba" Draper

Hall Of Fame Spirits

+1 480-414-4754

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Andruw Jones Brings His Hall of Fame Celebration Home to Georgia With an Exclusive Hall Of Fame Bourbon Release News Provided By Hall Of Fame Spirits October 26, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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