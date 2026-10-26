Corporate People News In Brief (October 26, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SEATTLE - Google has hired Luis Davila to lead strategic communications for sustainability, including the company's efforts to manage its environmental footprint, expand clean energy and carbon removal initiatives, and use AI to address environmental challenges. Davila previously spent four years at Schneider Electric, most recently as senior director of corporate communications, overseeing North American external communications, including AI and data centers. Before that, he was head of sustainability communications at Amazon.
WASHINGTON - PepsiCo has appointed Katie Sansone senior manager, corporate affairs communications. Sansone joins from TransUnion, where she served as senior advisor, corporate affairs and communications, since February 2024. She previously was VP at Cogent Strategies.
PARK CITY, UT - Sundance Institute has appointed Tracy Brady chief marketing, brand and communications officer, overseeing the nonprofit's marketing, brand reputation, media relations and digital strategy as the Sundance Film Festival prepares to relocate to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. Brady, who will be based in Boulder and report to CEO David Linde, previously held publicity, awards and marketing roles at Fox Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Turner Broadcasting, among other organizations.
SAN FRANCISCO - Workday has named Maha Neouchy head of corporate PR and media storytelling, overseeing communications surrounding earnings, Davos, the Workday Foundation, and the company's industries and customers. Neouchy joins after seven years in product PR at Salesforce. Her appointment marks a move into corporate reputation and broader corporate storytelling.
SAN FRANCISCO - Replit has appointed Michael Greenwald president of corporate affairs as the AI software development company expands its government business. Greenwald previously was director of global executive relations at Amazon Web Services, where he worked on international expansion and adoption of AI technologies by governments and institutions. He also served as managing director at AlTi Global and spent nearly a decade at the US Treasury Department, including serving as its first attaché to Qatar and Kuwait.
ZIONSVILLE, IN - Group 1001 Insurance has appointed George Haj chief communications officer, overseeing corporate communications and content across its brands, including executive and CEO communications, employee communications and media relations. Haj, who reports to president and CEO Dan Towriss, joins from Haj Media, the strategic communications firm he founded and led for nine years. He previously served as business editor at the Miami Herald and Houston Chronicle and had worked with Group 1001 as a consultant before joining the company.
ISELIN, NJ - Middlesex Water Company has appointed Rebecca Stenholm VP of communications and corporate affairs, overseeing internal and external communications, government and public affairs, crisis communications, employee engagement and community outreach. Stenholm joins the utility's executive leadership team and will help manage relationships with employees, customers, regulators, elected officials and other stakeholders.
WASHINGTON - PepsiCo has appointed Katie Sansone senior manager, corporate affairs communications. Sansone joins from TransUnion, where she served as senior advisor, corporate affairs and communications, since February 2024. She previously was VP at Cogent Strategies.
PARK CITY, UT - Sundance Institute has appointed Tracy Brady chief marketing, brand and communications officer, overseeing the nonprofit's marketing, brand reputation, media relations and digital strategy as the Sundance Film Festival prepares to relocate to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. Brady, who will be based in Boulder and report to CEO David Linde, previously held publicity, awards and marketing roles at Fox Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Turner Broadcasting, among other organizations.
SAN FRANCISCO - Workday has named Maha Neouchy head of corporate PR and media storytelling, overseeing communications surrounding earnings, Davos, the Workday Foundation, and the company's industries and customers. Neouchy joins after seven years in product PR at Salesforce. Her appointment marks a move into corporate reputation and broader corporate storytelling.
SAN FRANCISCO - Replit has appointed Michael Greenwald president of corporate affairs as the AI software development company expands its government business. Greenwald previously was director of global executive relations at Amazon Web Services, where he worked on international expansion and adoption of AI technologies by governments and institutions. He also served as managing director at AlTi Global and spent nearly a decade at the US Treasury Department, including serving as its first attaché to Qatar and Kuwait.
ZIONSVILLE, IN - Group 1001 Insurance has appointed George Haj chief communications officer, overseeing corporate communications and content across its brands, including executive and CEO communications, employee communications and media relations. Haj, who reports to president and CEO Dan Towriss, joins from Haj Media, the strategic communications firm he founded and led for nine years. He previously served as business editor at the Miami Herald and Houston Chronicle and had worked with Group 1001 as a consultant before joining the company.
ISELIN, NJ - Middlesex Water Company has appointed Rebecca Stenholm VP of communications and corporate affairs, overseeing internal and external communications, government and public affairs, crisis communications, employee engagement and community outreach. Stenholm joins the utility's executive leadership team and will help manage relationships with employees, customers, regulators, elected officials and other stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment