Call Sheet Media Welcomes Acclaimed Musician And Entertainment Industry Veteran Lori Andrews To Its Team

World-Renown Harpist - Lori Andrews

Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Acclaimed jazz harpist Lori Andrews brings decades of entertainment experience, creative leadership, and industry connections to Call Sheet Media.

- David LautrecHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Call Sheet Media, an independent film production and screenplay development company dedicated to discovering and advancing exceptional storytelling talent, is pleased to announce that acclaimed musician and entertainment industry veteran Lori Andrews has joined its team. Andrews will assume several critical responsibilities within the organization, bringing an extraordinary combination of artistic achievement, entertainment industry experience, and entrepreneurial leadership to the company's expanding operations.Widely recognized for redefining the possibilities of the harp in contemporary music, Andrews has built a distinguished career as a jazz harpist, composer, recording artist, and bandleader. Her innovative approach blends jazz, fusion, Latin, and R&B influences, earning her recognition among audiences and entertainment professionals worldwide.A graduate of Temple University, Andrews established herself in the Los Angeles entertainment community through a career spanning live performance, recording, film, and television. She founded JazHarp Records and leads the acclaimed Lori Andrews JazHarp Quartet, which has performed at prestigious jazz festivals and entertainment events.Her impressive professional background includes performances for Presidents Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford, the King and Queen of Spain, and prominent entertainment figures. Andrews and her ensemble have also served as the house band for ceremonies honoring technical achievement in filmmaking in connection with the Academy Awards.Her film and television experience includes appearances and musical contributions associated with productions such as In the Line of Fire, Bird, The Mambo Kings, and The Tonight Show, further establishing her longstanding connections to the entertainment industry."Lori is an exceptional addition to the Call Sheet Media family," said David Lautrec, Managing Partner of Call Sheet Media. "Her extraordinary career reflects much more than musical accomplishment. She understands the entertainment business, knows how to build and lead successful creative collaborations, and brings the professionalism, insight, and personal relationships that come from decades of working at the highest levels of the industry. We are delighted to welcome someone of her caliber to our organization."In her new capacity, Andrews will take on multiple responsibilities supporting Call Sheet Media's continued development and growth, including screenwriter development.Andrews' appointment reflects Call Sheet Media's commitment to bringing accomplished entertainment professionals into an organization focused on identifying promising creative talent, developing compelling film and television projects, and creating meaningful opportunities for emerging screenwriters.With Andrews joining its team, Call Sheet Media continues to broaden its professional expertise and strengthen its presence within the entertainment community.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a Hollywood-based independent film production company specializing in screenplay development, creative mentorship, project packaging, and film and television production. Through its development programs and industry relationships, the company works to identify talented storytellers, strengthen promising projects, and connect compelling material with potential production and commercial opportunities.

Thomas Haldeman

Call Sheet Media LLC

+1 213-441-6001

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Call Sheet Media Welcomes Acclaimed Musician and Entertainment Industry Veteran Lori Andrews to Its Team News Provided By Call Sheet Media LLC October 26, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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