Hyphen Launches On Ios And Android On 28Th October

The precision action-puzzle game arrives on mobile with 36 levels and access to community levels created on PC.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hyphen, the challenging 2D precision action-puzzle game originally released on PC in 2015, launches on iPhone, iPad and Android on the 28th of October 2026. The mobile editions arrive as premium £3.99 games, alongside a major update to the Windows version on Steam.In Hyphen, players guide a constantly rotating stick through intricate neon mazes, avoiding walls, moving obstacles, enemies and traps. Its premise is simple: don't touch anything. Putting that into practice demands timing, patience and precision.HYPHEN ON MOBILEThe iOS and Android versions include all 36 handcrafted campaign levels, two unlockable minigames and an original 11-track soundtrack composed by Andrew Lloyd. Fully analogue touchscreen joystick controls adapt the game's established precision movement to phones and tablets, with controller support where available.Hyphen is a one-time £3.99 purchase on mobile, with no adverts, subscriptions or microtransactions.COMMUNITY LEVELSHyphen's Community Levels are shared across platforms. PC players create levels using the desktop Level Editor, including custom objects and custom audio, and publish their creations through Steam Workshop. Mobile players can then discover and play those community challenges on iPhone, iPad and Android.Level creation and Workshop publishing remain features of the PC edition; the mobile editions are focused on playing the campaign and community-created content.FROM PC TO MOBILEAfter its original development company closed, Hyphen was unavailable to purchase for approximately seven years before returning to Steam in 2026. That return was followed by renewed development, including the release of a full Level Editor and Steam Workshop integration.To support the mobile editions, the game has now been rebuilt using MonoGame, with visual improvements and the original gameplay preserved.WINDOWS UPDATEOn the 28th of October, existing Steam owners will receive a free update that replaces the previous game engine with MonoGame and introduces visual improvements. The Windows version retains the Level Editor, Community Levels and Steam Workshop integration, and also runs on Steam Deck and Linux via Proton. The Steam price will drop from £15.25 to £7.99 on the same day.RELEASE INFORMATIONRelease date: 28th October 2026Platforms: iPhone, iPad and Android; Windows on Steam, also playable on Steam Deck and Linux via ProtonMobile price: £3.99 (one-time purchase)Steam price: £15.25 currently; £7.99 from 28 October 2026Mobile content: 36 campaign levels, two unlockable minigames, Community Levels and original 11-track soundtrackLINKSApp Store pre-order:Google Play pre-registration:Mobile launch trailer:Steam:Steam Workshop:ABOUT HYPHENHyphen is a challenging neon precision action-puzzle game in which players guide a constantly rotating stick through elaborate obstacle courses. Originally released on Steam in 2015, it returned in 2026 and is developed under the FarSpace Studios name by Aremtec Group Ltd.

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Hyphen Official Mobile Launch Trailer

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Hyphen launches on iOS and Android on 28th October News Provided By Aremtec Group Ltd October 26, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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