Bob Shalack (35:00) and Dan Schmidt (34:30) both eclipse Cody Bane's 29-minute national benchmark at the 2026 USSA Illinois State Championship in Peoria.

AmericanStein releases a new feature report on Bob Shalack (35:00) and Dan Schmidt (34:30) surpassing the 29-minute national steinholding mark in Peoria.

- Krzysztof Żelazna Ręka, Steinholder at Large at AmericanSteinPEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AmericanStein has published a new investigative sports feature by Steinholder at Large Krzysztof Żelazna Ręka titled "Steinholding Records Set in Illinois: Squash vs. Pumpkins." The report documents an endurance steinholding duel held on October 3 at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Peoria, Illinois, hosted in conjunction with the German American Central Society of Peoria.During the October 3 competition, 2026 U.S. Steinholding Association (USSA) Illinois State Champion Bob Shalack and competitor Dan Schmidt went head-to-head in traditional Bavarian Masskrugstemmen, the strength and endurance sport of holding a one-liter glass beer stein filled with liquid at shoulder height with a straight, parallel arm. Shalack held his stein for 35 minutes and 0 seconds, narrowly outlasting Schmidt, who recorded a time of 34 minutes and 30 seconds.Both competitors surpassed the recognized 29-minute and 0-second national benchmark set by Cody Bane at the 2025 USSA National Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio, a competition previously profiled by Outside Magazine.In the AmericanStein report, Żelazna Ręka examines the distinction between raw athletic times recorded at local venues and officially ratified national records. Using an agricultural metaphor that compares unratified endurance holds to giant garden squash and officially certified USSA national records to prize-winning pumpkins, the article explores why exceptional multi-minute performances often remain outside the official national record book."What makes a squash a pumpkin, or a steinholding record an official national record?" said Krzysztof Żelazna Ręka, Steinholder at Large at AmericanStein. "In the world of competitive steinholding, any competitor can post a massive time in their backyard, but to claim an official national record, a performance must meet strict verification standards set by the sanctioning organization."The report compares the Peoria results against several high-profile endurance performances across the United States that were covered by local news outlets prior to national ratification reviews:First, in October 2023, the Flathead Beacon reported that Montana competitor David Sturzen held a stein for 23 minutes and 22 seconds during a Sam Adams steinholding event, surpassing the then-standing 21-minute and 17-second USSA mark set by Michael Tyler in 2019.Second, in May 2025, Victor Valley News reported that Bob Shalack recorded a hold of 25 minutes and 29 seconds during a Hofbräu qualifying match in Big Bear, California, before going on to win the 2025 Hofbräu National Masskrugstemmen Championship with a hold of 24 minutes and 14 seconds.Third, on October 3 in Peoria, Illinois, Shalack (35 minutes) and Schmidt (34 minutes, 30 seconds) both exceeded the 29-minute national record on video during the Pour Bros. Craft Taproom and German American Central Society of Peoria event.According to the AmericanStein analysis, sanctioning bodies require strict compliance with vessel weight, fill level, arm angle, and official judging protocols before certifying a national record, leaving observers to debate whether the October 3 Peoria performances will receive formal ratification."At every competition, a squash must be judged a pumpkin by the competition sponsor, and whether certification follows or not, Bob and Dan squashed the competition," Żelazna Ręka added.Full match footage, competition photographs, and the complete article are available at . For media inquiries or verification details, contact Krzysztof Żelazna Ręka at....

Krzysztof Żelazna Ręka

AmericanStein

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AmericanStein Reports Illinois Steinholding Records: Squash vs. Pumpkins News Provided By AmericanStein October 26, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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