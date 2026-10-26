Growth Stocks: GPUS, MYND, BIOF, VRDR Target AI, Energy And Next-Gen Technologies, See Why Inside

DALLAS, Texas, October 26, 2026 - Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS), Mynd (NYSE: MYND), Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF) and Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) are advancing commercial strategies spanning AI computing, classroom technology, renewable energy transportation fuels and carbon-storing road materials. Key milestones outlined herein below.

Hyperscale Data: AI Launch Supports 2027 Growth Targets

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) reaffirmed 2027 guidance of $300 million–$350 million in revenue and $60 million–$80 million in Adjusted EBITDA, while preparing its next phase of AI computing capacity in Michigan.

The company expects its initial Michigan AI compute capacity to be energized and begin revenue-generating activities in December 2026. Meeting that timeline would provide an operating milestone for its AI infrastructure strategy.

Deployment execution, customer utilization and associated costs will help determine how the planned capacity contributes to financial performance. The 2027 figures represent management guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Mynd: Promethean Launches AI Companion

Mynd, Inc. (NYSE: MYND) announced that subsidiary Promethean® launched AI Companion for its Explain Everything® app, bringing on-device AI capabilities to compatible Apple devices through optional use of Apple Intelligence.

Educators can select text, images or drawings within a lesson and generate supporting materials, including lesson plans, quizzes, vocabulary lists and follow-up activities. Generated content appears directly within the Explain Everything canvas for review and adaptation.

The launch builds on Mynd's reported presence in more than one million learning and training spaces across 126 countries, supported by over 4,000 reseller partners. Adoption and continued engagement will help establish the feature's commercial contribution.

Blue Biofuels: Biomass Conversion Targets Ethanol, SAF and Renewable Gasoline

Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) is advancing biomass-to-energy technology designed to turn plant materials and agricultural residues into transportation fuels, supporting the circular economy.

Its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar process converts King Grass, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover and other biomass into sugars for cellulosic ethanol production. The company reports ethanol yields of 85–92 gallons per ton of feedstock.

Through VertiBlue Fuels, its 50:50 joint venture with Vertimass, Blue Biofuels plans to convert ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel, renewable gasoline and other renewable fuels. Scale-up performance, financing and integrated production economics remain milestones toward commercialization. See Complete Harbinger Report

Verde Resources: BioAsphalt Strategy Connects Roads With Carbon Storage

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is developing its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform to incorporate carbon-storing materials into road construction, targeting potential revenue from material sales, licensing and eligible carbon removal credits.

Its 10-year commercialization agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions provides a framework for expansion. Independently verified environmental data published in ASTM International's EPD library supports customer evaluation, while a proposed Singapore collaboration with Highway International offers a potential international pathway.

Commercial projects, repeat orders and separately verified carbon-credit sales will help determine how the strategy translates into recurring revenue. Environmental product verification itself does not establish credit eligibility or sales.

About the Companies

Hyperscale Data is pursuing AI computing and data center infrastructure opportunities. Mynd provides interactive displays and software for education and collaboration. Blue Biofuels develops biomass conversion technology for renewable fuels. Verde Resources develops lower-carbon infrastructure materials and carbon-storage applications.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.