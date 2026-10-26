Dalmia Bharat Limited Reported Steady Performance In A Challenging Environment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 26th, 2026: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,“India continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite global headwinds. Robust economic activity, supported by sustained public spending, drove broad-based growth. Cement demand too recorded healthy growth during the quarter, reinforcing my confidence in the industry's long-term prospects. In this backdrop, our capacity expansion plans remain firmly on track while we make strong progress on integration of Central assets. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, deepening our operational excellence and maintaining financial discipline to deliver sustainable and superior returns for our stakeholders.”
Mr. Yatin Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said“We achieved 4% YoY revenue growth during the quarter on the back of volume growth and better realization. Demand challenges in few of our key markets along with macro-economic cost headwinds impacted EBITDA for the quarter. While the operating environment continues to remain challenging, we are hopeful that positive momentum on cement prices and our consistent focus on cost optimization will help mitigate cost pressures.” He further added,“Financial discipline remains central to profitable growth. Guided by this, we continue to sharpen our focus on prudent capital allocation and disciplined execution to build a strong financial foundation for Dalmia's next phase of growth.”
Key updates
Trial run started at the 3.6 MnTPA Belgaum Clinker Unit in October with 3 MnTPA cement mill expected to enter trial run soon. All other growth projects are progressing as per schedule.
The resolution plan submitted by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (“DCBL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited (“BJCL”) under CIRP of the IBC, 2016, has been approved by the CoC of BJCL and DCBL has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional. BJCL owns a 2.2 MnTPA Grinding Unit in Bhilai (CG) along with a 1.1 MnTPA Clinker Unit at Babupur (MP). The transaction is subject to approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT, Cuttack and other regulatory authorities.
In line with the Capital Allocation framework, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Key Recognitions during the quarter
The company received several prestigious national and industry recognitions, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, workplace safety, and people-centric practices.
27th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management
Six units received recognition for their energy efficiency performance. The awards included National Energy Leader, Excellent Energy Efficient Unit and Most Useful Presentation.
66th Mine Safety Week Observance 2026 celebrations – TN Mines Safety Association
Dalmiapuram mines achieved multiple most prestigious apex awards across conventional/ non-conventional mines and specialized safety & technical categories.
Greentech CSR India Awards 2026
Chandrapur Unit received the“Most Admired – Top Honour” at the 12th Greentech CSR India Awards 2026 in the Community Development & Rural Upliftment category, recognising its contributions to community welfare and sustainable development through impactful CSR initiatives
About Dalmia Bharat:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 54.7 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 12 states and 19 manufacturing units, Dalmia Bharat Limited prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement industry globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,“India continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite global headwinds. Robust economic activity, supported by sustained public spending, drove broad-based growth. Cement demand too recorded healthy growth during the quarter, reinforcing my confidence in the industry's long-term prospects. In this backdrop, our capacity expansion plans remain firmly on track while we make strong progress on integration of Central assets. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, deepening our operational excellence and maintaining financial discipline to deliver sustainable and superior returns for our stakeholders.”
Mr. Yatin Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said“We achieved 4% YoY revenue growth during the quarter on the back of volume growth and better realization. Demand challenges in few of our key markets along with macro-economic cost headwinds impacted EBITDA for the quarter. While the operating environment continues to remain challenging, we are hopeful that positive momentum on cement prices and our consistent focus on cost optimization will help mitigate cost pressures.” He further added,“Financial discipline remains central to profitable growth. Guided by this, we continue to sharpen our focus on prudent capital allocation and disciplined execution to build a strong financial foundation for Dalmia's next phase of growth.”
Key updates
Trial run started at the 3.6 MnTPA Belgaum Clinker Unit in October with 3 MnTPA cement mill expected to enter trial run soon. All other growth projects are progressing as per schedule.
The resolution plan submitted by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (“DCBL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited (“BJCL”) under CIRP of the IBC, 2016, has been approved by the CoC of BJCL and DCBL has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional. BJCL owns a 2.2 MnTPA Grinding Unit in Bhilai (CG) along with a 1.1 MnTPA Clinker Unit at Babupur (MP). The transaction is subject to approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT, Cuttack and other regulatory authorities.
In line with the Capital Allocation framework, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Key Recognitions during the quarter
The company received several prestigious national and industry recognitions, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, workplace safety, and people-centric practices.
27th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management
Six units received recognition for their energy efficiency performance. The awards included National Energy Leader, Excellent Energy Efficient Unit and Most Useful Presentation.
66th Mine Safety Week Observance 2026 celebrations – TN Mines Safety Association
Dalmiapuram mines achieved multiple most prestigious apex awards across conventional/ non-conventional mines and specialized safety & technical categories.
Greentech CSR India Awards 2026
Chandrapur Unit received the“Most Admired – Top Honour” at the 12th Greentech CSR India Awards 2026 in the Community Development & Rural Upliftment category, recognising its contributions to community welfare and sustainable development through impactful CSR initiatives
About Dalmia Bharat:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 54.7 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 12 states and 19 manufacturing units, Dalmia Bharat Limited prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement industry globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
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