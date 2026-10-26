UAE Students With Intellectual Disabilities Make Up At Least Half Of 279 Robotics Teams

At least half the students on each of 279 teams competing in a UAE-wide robotics league must have intellectual and developmental disabilities, as schools across the country put students with and without disabilities together to design robots and tackle coding challenges.

The 2026 Unified Robotics League brings together 1,007 students from 254 schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai and Sharjah, with qualifying rounds beginning in Al Ain on Monday.

Each team must comprise at least 50 per cent students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with members working together on robot design, coding and technological solutions.

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The competition is part of Special Olympics UAE's Unified Champion Schools programme, which seeks to promote inclusion in schools through shared educational, sporting and social activities.

Qualifying rounds will run across five locations, starting with 54 teams in Al Ain on October 26 and 27, followed by 18 teams in Al Dhafra on October 29. Dubai will host 80 teams on November 1 and 2, Sharjah 25 teams on November 3, and Abu Dhabi the largest round, with 102 teams, from November 4 to 6.

Teams will be assessed on technical performance, innovation, collaboration, presentation and communication, with participants competing across different age groups.

Beyond coding and robotics, the competition is designed to develop problem-solving, creativity and teamwork, while giving students with different abilities the opportunity to contribute to a shared project.

“The league's impact extends beyond technical skills. It builds self-confidence, strengthens teamwork and helps build school communities where differences are embraced and every student has the opportunity to contribute,” said Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE.

ADNOC is supporting the league as its strategic partner.

Special Olympics UAE was re-established as an independent public benefit organisation in 2017 and runs programmes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with a focus on participation, personal development and inclusion.

The league has expanded from 142 teams from 142 schools in the 2023–24 season to 202 teams from 165 schools in 2025. Last year's edition attracted more than 1,600 participants across the UAE, according to the organisers.

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