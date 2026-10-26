Zelensky Discusses Military Cooperation And Joint Projects With Moldova's PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I met with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan. We discussed many bilateral issues, primarily infrastructure projects that can improve the lives of our people,” he said.

The parties also discussed European integration.

“Moldova and Ukraine are definitely stronger when we move forward together in this direction. It is important that we continue to stand together, because it is the right thing to do,” Zelensky emphasized.

The two leaders also discussed security issues: the situation in Transnistria and strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

“Today, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Moldova signed a cooperation agreement. It is important to ensure tangible results for our people and our countries,” the President concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv and Chisinau have agreed to resume joint efforts within the“Odesa Triangle framework, which brings together Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.

Photo: OP