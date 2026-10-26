UK: Reports Of Vessel On Fire Off Coast Of Iraq​

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday that it received multiple reports that a vessel caught fire 63 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq, adding that the incident is under investigation.

There was no information about the condition of the ship's crew, damage, or potential environmental impact. The report comes amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East and frequent Iranian attacks on ships attempting to sail through the Strait of Hormuz that connects the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Tehran has repeatedly vowed to attack any vessel violating the Iranian blockade of the waterway, while also warning it was ready to strike ships in the Sea of Oman, as well as the Persian Gulf.