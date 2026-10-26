AI Agents Can Pay. Who Decides What They're Allowed To Do?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from Edwin Mata, CEO and Co-Founder of tokenization platformBrickken.

Edwin Mata, CEO & Co-Founder, Brickken

Mastercard's early access programme for AI agent payments and reports of US banks restricting third party agents' access to customer accounts bring agentic finance into sharper focus. Alongside SoFi's tokenised deposit launch, GENIUS Act implementation and US and European regulatory developments, they show why programmable money and assets need clear permissions and dependable market infrastructure.

I think the commercial opportunity extends from making assets easier to issue and service to enabling software to act on them within defined mandates. The immediate applications include payments and financial administration. Wider capital allocation will require controls over investor eligibility, transaction limits and settlement, with a clear distinction between an agent recommending an action and being authorised to execute it.

Mastercard's AI Payment Pilot Brings Delegated Spending Into Focus

On 20 October, Mastercard opened early access to Agent Pay for Machines following pilots involving Coinbase, Base, Cloudflare and other partners. Its demonstration involved an AI agent making nine payments to two providers within a business-approved budget. The programme provides developer tools for testing; it is not yet a commercially available service.

I think this is a useful example of agentic finance because the software is carrying out a task with an explicit spending boundary. For businesses, the potential benefit is less manual work purchasing services, with control over what can be bought and how much can be spent.

The connection to capital markets is a longer-term opportunity. An agent could assist with subscriptions, distributions or treasury tasks, but authority to pay for a digital service does not establish authority to invest or transfer a security. Each activity needs its own mandate, eligibility checks and approval requirements.

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I expect the commercial focus to shift towards who provides those controls across platforms. Institutions will need to be able to verify an agent's authority, restrict its actions and withdraw permission when circumstances change.

Banks' Restrictions Put Agent Permissions and Liability in the Spotlight

Reuters reported on 22 October, in coverage updated on 23 October, that major US banks were blocking third-party AI agents from operating customer accounts and making transactions. The reporting distinguishes customers sharing credentials from claims of agents acting beyond instructions; it does not establish that every bank named experienced a rogue-agent incident.

I think the important distinction is between access to information and authority to act. Permission to read a balance should not automatically allow an agent to transfer funds, buy an investment or commit a customer to an obligation.

For banks and investment platforms, this creates a practical question: can an agent identify itself, demonstrate its mandate and operate through approved connections without relying on a customer's password? Responsibility also needs to be clear when the agent exceeds its authority or executes an instruction incorrectly.

This is where I see an opportunity for agentic capital markets infrastructure. Machine-readable asset information needs to work alongside enforceable permissions, transaction records and human oversight. Those capabilities will matter to institutions deciding which tasks they are prepared to delegate.

SoFi Brings Tokenised Deposits to Consumers

On 22 October, SoFi announced SoFi Earn (SOFIE), a tokenised deposit representing dollars held at SoFi Bank. The product launched with a variable 4.40% APY and FDIC insurance subject to applicable limits. Customers can convert SOFIE 1:1 into SoFiUSD to buy crypto or move funds through supported blockchain networks.

The distinction between the two products matters. SOFIE is the interest-bearing bank deposit, SoFiUSD is the separate stablecoin used to move money onchain. The protections attached to the deposit should not be assumed to follow the money after conversion.

I think this is an interesting example of a bank building around a familiar customer need: earning a return on cash while keeping it available for a future transaction. Adoption becomes easier to understand when the benefit can be explained without requiring customers to understand the underlying technology.

For securities markets, the wider question is how bank-issued digital money could eventually connect with investment products. If customers can move between cash and securities with fewer manual steps, issuers and intermediaries could improve the subscription and redemption experience. That would require compatible systems, clear eligibility rules and dependable settlement arrangements; this consumer launch does not establish that those connections already exist.

I will be watching whether banks can extend these services beyond their own customer ecosystems. A product can work well within one institution, but broader use depends on how easily customers and counterparties can transact across banking relationships.

GENIUS Act Implementation Gives Institutions More Detail on Stablecoin Requirements

On 21 October, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced its final rule implementing the GENIUS Act for payment stablecoin issuers under its jurisdiction and certain custody activities. The framework addresses reserve backing, redemption and risk management. The rule and the Act take effect on 18 January 2027. Anti-money laundering and sanctions requirements will be addressed through separate rulemaking.

I think this matters for tokenisation because the cash used to settle a transaction needs to be assessed as carefully as the security itself. Institutions considering stablecoins will want to understand the claim they hold, how redemption works and whether liquidity will be available when they need it.

For issuers, clearer requirements could make it easier to evaluate payment providers and design subscription or distribution arrangements. However, a regulated stablecoin does not by itself connect the payment to the transfer of a security. Platforms still need to coordinate both sides of the transaction and define what happens if either side fails.

Alongside SoFi's launch, this gives institutions more reason to compare the practical uses of tokenised deposits and payment stablecoins. I expect those choices to depend on counterparties, access, redemption arrangements and the protections attached to each product.

I think the next question is whether institutions can make liquidity available when transactions need to settle. Moving money around the clock creates new demands on treasury teams, particularly outside normal banking hours. Faster settlement can reduce some counterparty exposures while increasing the need to have cash and collateral available at the moment of execution.

The SEC Puts Tokenisation Within Market Infrastructure Examinations

The SEC's Division of Examinations published its fiscal 2027 priorities on 23 October. Its report names tokenisation among the areas of focus for clearing-agency examinations and identifies tokenised securities as an emerging trend relevant to reviews under Regulation SCI, which covers the resilience and integrity of key market systems.

These are staff examination priorities, rather than new rules or an approval of any particular tokenised product. Their significance is the attention being given to how the infrastructure supporting these markets operates.

I see this as an important commercial consideration for institutions selecting technology providers. Before committing assets or clients to a platform, they need to understand who is responsible for records, how errors are corrected and what happens if a service becomes unavailable.

For issuers, this makes the operational design of a tokenised security central to its appeal. Distribution may bring investors to a product, but dependable ownership records, corporate actions and servicing help sustain their confidence after the initial transaction.

I expect institutional procurement to place greater weight on evidence that providers can support those responsibilities over time. Clear procedures and accountability could become a competitive advantage as tokenisation becomes part of ordinary market operations.

Europe's Tokenisation Debate Moves Towards Scale and Cross-Border Use

In an opinion article published on 23 October, Verena Ross argued for a more integrated European framework for tokenised markets, highlighting interoperability, secure cash settlement and legal certainty. Her proposal for an optional pan-EU regime is a policy recommendation, rather than an adopted framework.

The discussion continues this week: ESMA's 28 October workshop will cover market infrastructure, settlement and interoperability, legal challenges and investor protection.

For a European issuer, I think the practical question is whether a tokenised instrument can reach investors across borders without requiring a substantially different operating model in each market. A common technical format is useful, but it does not resolve every difference in ownership records or the treatment of investor rights.

For issuers, interoperability needs to reduce practical costs. If each new venue requires another integration and investors must repeat eligibility checks, tokenisation risks reproducing the administrative barriers it was meant to remove. I would like to see systems that allow investor credentials and transfer controls to work across venues, with appropriate safeguards, so that wider distribution does not require rebuilding the same processes each time.

I would like to see progress measured through the experience of companies and investors: whether onboarding becomes simpler, ownership is easier to verify and routine payments and transfers require less reconciliation. Those improvements would provide a stronger reason to adopt tokenisation than issuance volumes alone.

Agentic Capital Markets Will Be Judged on Authority and Everyday Use

Taken together, these developments point towards a market in which software can increasingly initiate transactions using digital money and, potentially, tokenised securities. Mastercard's payment pilot demonstrates a bounded use case; banks' restrictions highlight the need to establish permission before extending access. For capital markets, the opportunity is to connect programmable assets with enforceable investor rights, delegated authority and reliable settlement.

Over the next twelve months, I will be watching for repeat use and clear evidence of control: businesses delegating defined tasks, institutions enforcing transaction limits and providers recording who authorised each action. In tokenised securities, the test will also be whether ownership, servicing and settlement remain dependable when software participates in the process.