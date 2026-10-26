Lusail International Circuit Signs A Partnership Agreement With Ooredoo For F1 And Motogp

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) announced a partnership with Ooredoo Qatar, naming the leading telecommunications and ICT provider as its founding partner for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix and the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by Abdulrahman Hassen al-Mulla, Executive Director of Shared Services at LIC, and Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at Ooredoo Qatar.

The partnership establishes Ooredoo Qatar's presence across Lusail International Circuit's motorsport calendar, encompassing two of the world's leading motorsport championships.

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The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by Abdulrahman Hassen al-Mulla, Executive Director of Shared Services at LIC, and Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at Ooredoo Qatar.

Throughout the Formula 1 and MotoGP race weekends, Ooredoo Qatar will bring fans closer to the action through the 5G+ network, delivering enhanced speed, capacity and reliability alongside engaging activations designed to enrich the spectator experience, both at the Circuit and beyond. To support this connected environment, Ooredoo has upgraded Lusail International Circuit with comprehensive indoor and outdoor 5G+ coverage and expanded network capacity.

The partnership will also extend beyond race weekends, with LIC and Ooredoo Qatar collaborating on corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives that deliver meaningful benefits to the community.

Through this collaboration, both organisations reaffirm their commitment to supporting Qatar's continued development, creating lasting community value and contributing to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

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Lusail International Circuit and Ooredoo Qatar officials pose after signs a partnership agreement.

Abdulrahman Hassen al-Mulla, Executive Director of Shared Services at LIC, said:“This partnership reflects the confidence our partners place in Lusail International Circuit as a world-class motorsport destination and a venue for major international sporting events. Together with Ooredoo Qatar, we look forward to continuing to enhance fan experience, further strengthening the Circuit's position as a leading destination for sporting and entertainment events while delivering an exceptional experience for all participants and visitors.”

Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented:“As a Founding Partner of the Formula 1 and MotoGP Qatar Grands Prix, Ooredoo is proud to bring the power of 5G+ network to two of the world's most prestigious motorsport championships. As the first operator to launch the 5G+ network in Qatar, we continue to set new benchmarks in connectivity, delivering greater speed, capacity and reliability for fans and event operations alike. Our advanced infrastructure at Lusail International Circuit demonstrates how our 5G+ can deliver tailored connectivity for spectators, enterprises and mission-critical services.

“From enabling immersive fan experiences to supporting connected healthcare and public safety operations, we are showcasing the wider potential of next-generation connectivity while reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for sports and digital innovation.”

The partnership begins with two major race weekends at LIC in November 2026. The MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar takes place from November 6 to 8 and is the only night event on the calendar. The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix follows from November 27 to 29 as the penultimate round of the championship.

Lusail International Circuit Ooredoo Qatar Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar