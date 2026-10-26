Syrian Minister Of Economy To QNA: Qatari-Syrian Relations Move Steadily Toward New Phase Of Fruitful Cooperation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Minister of Economy and Industry of the Syrian Arab Republic Mohammed Nidal Al Shaar affirmed that the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic have historically been characterized by stability and smoothness. He further emphasized that these relations are strong, fraternal ties, currently moving with steady steps toward a new phase of fruitful cooperation and continuous development across various fields.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum 2026, hosted in Doha in partnership with the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) under the theme 'Investing in the Future,' His Excellency expressed Syria's aspiration to open broader horizons for a strategic partnership and to expand the scope of economic and commercial cooperation between Doha and Damascus in a manner that supports sustainable development efforts and serves the mutual interests of both people.

The Minister pointed out that the investment environment and promising opportunities provide a fertile ground for launching joint projects between the two countries in vital sectors of mutual interest, emphasizing a commitment to removing all obstacles to investment and trade flows.

He emphasized to QNA that Syria's presence and participation in this prominent global economic event in Doha serves as a key indicator of Syria's return to active and sustained engagement with the international community. He noted that this signifies the resumption of Syria's natural role in major international and regional forums and events, contributing to the promotion of economic integration and the rebuilding of bridges of communication with international partners.