BTC/USD Signal 26/10: Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 75,000. Add a stop-loss at 85,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 85,000. Add a stop-loss at 75,000.
The next important catalyst for the BTC/USD pair will be the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to leave interest rates unchanged between 3.75% and 4%, and hint that it will hike again in the December meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few weeks. It has dropped from a high of 87,365 earlier this month to the current 80,828.The pair has moved below the important support level of 82,758, its highest point in May this year. Also, the pair has remained at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below the neutral level of 50Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling in the near term, potentially to the key support level of 75,035, its lowest level in September. A move above the resistance level of 82,760 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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