AUD/USD Signal 26/10: Aussie Holds Steady
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.6950. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6950. Add a stop-loss at 0.7150.
These numbers will come as the Federal Reserve prepares to deliver its October interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to leave interest rates unchanged between 3.75% and 4% in this meeting. Officials will provide a guidance on what to expect in the next meeting in December.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has crawled back in the past few days, moving from a low of 0.6896 last week to 0.7033. It formed a small double-bottom pattern, a common bullish reversal sign in technical analysis.The pair has jumped and is nearing the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of 0.7075. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped and crossed the neutral level of 50 and is pointing upwards.The Aussie will likely continue rising as bulls target the important resistance level of 0.7150. A drop below the support level of 0.6950 will invalidate the bullish outlook and point to more downsideReady to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best Forex platforms in Australia to check out
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