MENAFN - Market Press Release) Chetu Develops Adaptable AI Framework for Customer Self Service and Collections October 26, 2026 6:25 am - Generative AI Assistant Targets Fewer Service Calls, Greater Digital Payment Adoption and Around-the-Clock Account Access

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has developed an integrated AI self-service and collections framework that helps collection organizations automate routine account inquiries and payments through an AI-powered conversational assistant.

AI customer self-service framework

“Collection organizations do not all operate the same way, even when they face many of the same customer service challenges,” said Rohith Raghuprakash, Director of Operations at Chetu who oversees AI modernization initiatives in the collections industry.“We created a strong technical foundation that can be adjusted for how each company manages accounts, payments, and customer conversations. That gives clients a more practical starting point while still allowing the final platform to fit their business.”

Chetu's framework can be adapted for accounts receivable management companies, healthcare collections, utilities, telecommunications, banks, credit card providers, auto finance companies, student loan organizations, and government revenue recovery agencies.

For collection agencies and accounts receivable teams, they often field the same questions throughout the day. Customers want to know their current balance, payment history, due date, account status, or available payment options. Answering each request manually raises service costs, increases wait times, and leaves collection specialists with less time for disputes, hardship requests, and other complicated cases.

Chetu's framework addresses these problems with a conversational assistant that connects with a company's collection management system, customer relationship management platform, and payment gateways. After securely verifying a customer's identity, the conversational assistant can retrieve account details in real time and answer common questions.

Customers can also review transactions, make payments, and set up installment arrangements through the conversational assistant. Depending on the organization's policies, the assistant can present settlement offers, payoff amounts and promise-to-pay options.

The framework is designed to be tailored around each client's business rules, existing systems, payment methods, compliance requirements, and customer service processes. It also supports multilingual conversations and can extend AI-assisted self-service across web, mobile, SMS, WhatsApp, or voice channels.

Based on current projections, the platform could reduce customer service calls with staff by 50% to 70% while giving customers access to self-service tools 24 hours a day. It is also expected to increase digital payment adoption by 25% to 40%.

When the assistant cannot resolve an issue, it transfers the conversation to a collection specialist along with the chat history. The customer does not have to start over. The specialist can quickly see what was discussed and focus on the request.

By combining conversational AI with account data, payment processing, workflow automation, system integrations, and human escalation, the framework provides collection organizations with an integrated foundation for deploying AI-powered customer self-service within their existing technology environment.

Modernize Customer Self-Service with AI

Explore how Chetu's engineering team can develop a customized AI self-service and collections solution tailored to your account management workflows, payment systems, and customer service requirements. Explore our AI-Powered Collection Chatbot Case Study to learn more about our AI development capabilities.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

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