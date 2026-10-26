Geneva To Offer Free Home Delivery Of Groceries To Elderly
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These people can enjoy free delivery of their shopping once a week. Launched in the summer of 2025, the pilot scheme for free home delivery of groceries has been a resounding success, with an average of 260 deliveries made each month, the Department for Social Cohesion and Solidarity (DCSS) said on Monday.
The beneficiaries, currently numbering 300, have an average age of 79.
Building on this positive outcome, the DCSS has decided to make this initiative a permanent service, whilst expanding the group of beneficiaries. The aim remains the same: to promote independence, mobility and social connections, while making everyday shopping easier.More More International Geneva How the internet is reshaping global postal services
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