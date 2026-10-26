Geneva To Offer Free Home Delivery Of Groceries To Elderly

Français fr La livraison des courses à domicile pour les seniors est gratuite Original Read more: La livraison des courses à domicile pour les seniors est gra

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following a trial phase, the Swiss city of Geneva is making its free home grocery delivery service a permanent feature for people aged 65 and over. This service will now also be available to recipients of a care allowance. This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 14:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These people can enjoy free delivery of their shopping once a week. Launched in the summer of 2025, the pilot scheme for free home delivery of groceries has been a resounding success, with an average of 260 deliveries made each month, the Department for Social Cohesion and Solidarity (DCSS) said on Monday.

The beneficiaries, currently numbering 300, have an average age of 79.

Building on this positive outcome, the DCSS has decided to make this initiative a permanent service, whilst expanding the group of beneficiaries. The aim remains the same: to promote independence, mobility and social connections, while making everyday shopping easier.

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