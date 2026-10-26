Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Signs MOU With European Drone Manufacturer To Integrate Overwatch Technology Into Fixed-Wing Uavs

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), a defense technology company, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with a major European drone original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) to integrate and evaluate its Overwatch positioning technology on two new fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) platforms. The agreement establishes a path toward commercial deployment following successful independent testing and validation, with SPARC AI providing engineering, training and technical support. The integration will also incorporate Overwatch Intelligence, which consolidates positioning, observation and movement data from multiple connected aircraft into a unified operational view in GPS-denied environments. The manufacturer and its location remain undisclosed for security reasons.

The agreement follows independently verified field trials conducted by operators using their own aircraft under GPS jamming conditions in Ukraine and GPS spoofing conditions in the Middle East. SPARC AI is pursuing additional opportunities across defense, commercial and emergency response markets where GPS signals may be unavailable or unreliable. The company has also engaged a regional advisory firm to advance commercial and defense opportunities in the Middle East following successful validation of Overwatch on government-owned drones.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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