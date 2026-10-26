Networknewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Expands Wisa Wireless Audio Patent Portfolio With 13 U.S. Patent Milestones In 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), an artificial intelligence platform company providing data monetization, acoustic sciences, credentialing and digital asset management solutions, announced 13 U.S. patent milestones in 2026 for its WiSA(R) wireless audio technology portfolio, comprising three issued patents and 10 additional applications receiving Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patents cover audio source localization in multi-speaker systems, techniques for concealing audio transmission interruptions and multi-speaker speech processing. The additional applications address wireless audio transmission, synchronization, device interoperability, error concealment and simplified pairing. The developments strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio supporting reliable, low-latency, synchronized multichannel wireless audio.

Datavault AI plans to leverage its expanding portfolio to pursue licensing agreements, technology partnerships and commercial integration opportunities across televisions, home theater systems, wireless speakers, smart home devices, gaming platforms and professional audio applications. The company also intends to explore opportunities to incorporate its intellectual property into wireless audio standards initiatives. The 10 Notices of Allowance are expected to result in additional issued patents, subject to completion of applicable requirements, while future commercialization remains dependent on licensing agreements, market adoption and other factors.

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About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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