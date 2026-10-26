Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Mizuho Financial Group President
Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met on Monday with President and Chief Executive Officer of Mizuho Financial Group Masahiro Kihara.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.
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