Secretary Rubio's Travel To Atlanta To Host The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Atlanta, Georgia from October 30–31 to host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is returning the G20 to its core economic mission of driving growth, strengthening economic security, and delivering results for the American people.

Secretary Rubio will convene foreign ministers from the world's leading economies to advance practical cooperation on shared economic and security challenges. As a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce, Atlanta offers the perfect backdrop for these discussions.

Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump's G20 Leaders' Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle.