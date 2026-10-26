Tri Forces To Join National Effort To Safeguard Sri Lanka's Wild Elephants

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has promoted the concept of engaging the Tri-Services in a coordinated national effort to strengthen the protection of Sri Lanka's wild elephants and mitigate human-elephant conflict, bringing the capabilities of the defence establishment into closer collaboration with wildlife conservation authorities.

The initiative was also discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Environment on 23 October, presided over by the Honourable Minister of Environment Dr Dhammika Patabendi. The proposed approach seeks to strengthen existing wildlife protection efforts through improved coordination, operational support and timely responses to threats facing elephants in vulnerable areas. A dedicated Operations Centre at the Army Headquarters is envisaged to facilitate coordination among the Tri-Services, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, veterinary specialists and other relevant agencies.

It will also focus on preventing elephant killings and other wildlife crimes, strengthening surveillance and information sharing, and supporting joint operations in areas affected by human-elephant conflict. Specialised training for military personnel and closer cooperation with wildlife officers are among the measures proposed. The successful recent discovery of the wild tusker 'Agbo' in the Tirappane jungle stands as a notable example of effective collaboration between the Tri-Services and wildlife authorities.

Deputy Minister Environment Anton Jayakody, Army Commander, senior Defence Ministry Officials, senior tri forces and government officials and other relevant stakeholders also participated.