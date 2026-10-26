Optimove Launches Zero Copy Customer Lists, Letting Brands Build Audiences Without Data Leaving Their Snowflake Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Credit scores, KYC status and internal risk scores can now define an audience without ever leaving the brand's warehouse

New York, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced Zero Copy Customer Lists, a capability enabled through Snowflake, the AI data cloud company. The capability lets brands build an audience directly from data that lives in their own Snowflake environment, without copying, uploading or ingesting that data into Optimove. Compliance rules have long kept a brand's most sensitive customer data inside its own environment. Marketers can now build audiences from that data: credit scores, Know Your Customer (KYC) status, the output of an internal risk model; without it ever leaving their own CDW. Optimove runs a SQL query against the brand's warehouse and receives back only the Customer IDs that meet the criteria. Everything else stays in the warehouse.

The data marketers could see but could not use

Until now, the only way to build an audience from sensitive warehouse data was to copy it into a marketing platform. That left brands with a standing tradeoff: copy the data into the marketing platform and absorb the governance burden, or leave the audience unbuilt. Neither is a good answer, and the second one is more common. Zero Copy Customer Lists removes the choice.

How it works

Marketers connect Optimove to their Snowflake environment once, then define a list in the Optimove Data Studio using a SQL query that returns Customer IDs. The query runs against the warehouse either one single time or on a recurring schedule the marketer sets. Saving the list automatically creates an audience, which can then be refined with additional criteria that lives inside Optimove.

Because the query runs where the data lives, each sync reflects the state of the warehouse at that moment rather than a copy made when the audience was first built.

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, commented, "There's a category of customer data that every enterprise has, and almost none can use. It sits in the warehouse under a policy that says it stays there, and the marketer who could act on it never gets the chance. That's a governance gap, and the answer was never going to be another pipeline. It was going to be leaving the data alone. Snowflake is what makes that practical at enterprise scale, and Zero Copy Customer Lists is how a marketer finally reaches that data without moving it."



“Zero-copy is about making data useful without compromising where it lives or how it is governed. Optimove is bringing that principle directly into marketing activation, enabling marketers to act on sensitive customer data in Snowflake without moving or duplicating it,” said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake.



Zero Copy Customer Lists extends the Optimove Positionless Marketing Platform, which already moves data in and out of dozens of systems including warehouses, loyalty platforms, points of sale, ad networks and BI tools, in real time and in batch. More than 2 billion real-time events pass through it daily. Zero Copy Customer Lists adds a connection where the data never moves at all.

Built on an Elite-tier Snowflake foundation



Optimove achieved Snowflake Elite Partner status, Snowflake's highest partner designation, in August 2026. Zero Copy Customer Lists runs on that same foundation: Snowflake processes more than 8.4 billion rows of customer data daily on behalf of Optimove's brand portfolio, and historical data refreshes that once took three days now complete in 40 minutes.

Availability

Zero Copy Customer Lists is in open beta, rolling out incrementally to Optimove customers.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work. Inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

CONTACT: Rob Wyse Optimove...