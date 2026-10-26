Gunma Soft Releases Spinning Blocker V2.0.0 To Block Web Loading Animations

Spinning Blocker - Browser Extension

Available for Edge, Chrome, and Firefox. It blocks distracting loading animations while keeping page content intact, improving focus and reducing fatigue.

OTA, GUNMA, JAPAN, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OTA, Gunma, Japan - October 2026 - Gunma Soft (Founder / Owner: Tsubasa Miyoshi), a developer of web software, announced the official release of version 2.0.0 of "Spinning Blocker" (Japanese name: GuruGuru Blocker) in mid-October 2026. Available on major web browser extension stores, this browser add-on blocks and mitigates distracting loading animations (such as spinning icons) during web browsing.Following extensive bug fixes and quality improvements during the beta phase, this official release delivers enhanced stability and performance, with continuous updates planned for the future.Official Product Page:----------------------------------------------------------------------1. Key Features and Future Roadmap----------------------------------------------------------------------"Spinning Blocker" aims to provide a comfortable viewing experience and alleviate visual discomfort caused by on-screen changes during page loading and user interactions (Patent Pending in Japan).* Improved Focus and Work Efficiency:By eliminating unnecessary spinning motions, the extension keeps the screen clean and distraction-free, helping users maintain concentration and boost productivity.* Preserves Essential Page Content:Only loading animations and similar distracting elements are blocked. Standard web content-including regular images, videos, and text-is displayed normally without interruption.* Reduces PC Fatigue and Supports Workplace Well-being:Ideal for reducing daily browsing fatigue, it also serves as a practical tool for corporate environments-helping employees stay focused during online tasks and supporting workplace digital wellness initiatives.* Cross-Browser Compatibility & Commercial Use:Available for Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox. The extension can be used by both individuals and organizations for personal, non-profit, or commercial purposes.Future updates will expand support to address other disruptive UI elements beyond loading animations.----------------------------------------------------------------------2. Licensing and Pricing Plans----------------------------------------------------------------------* Free Trial Period:Users can try the extension free of charge for approximately two weeks to three months.(Note: The extension remains completely free to use until the development of the billing system is completed.)* Cross-Platform License Keys:License keys (license codes) will be available for purchase via our official website and partner platforms. A single license key is planned to work across Chrome, Edge, and Firefox editions. (For Apple devices and platforms requiring app store billing, in-app store payment options are planned.)Additionally, an Emerging Markets Edition offering core features for free is planned for select developing regions.----------------------------------------------------------------------3. Our Vision and Background----------------------------------------------------------------------We developed "Spinning Blocker" with a clear mission: to provide a safe, comfortable browsing environment for individuals who have nearly given up on efficient or advanced computer work due to sensitivity to loading animations and visual motion.We strive to contribute to equal access to online information and web services, advancing the principles of universal web design. Furthermore, by enabling researchers, developers, and professionals to focus deeply on their computer work without visual strain, we hope to contribute to the broader advancement of science and technology.======================================================================Product Overview======================================================================* Product Name: Spinning Blocker (Japanese: ぐるぐるブロッカー)(Note: Titles and subtitles may vary by language or version, e.g., "Spinning Blocker - Block Loading Animations")* Official Release: Mid-October 2026 (Version 2.0.0)* Category: Web Browser Extension (Add-on) Software* Supported Stores: Microsoft Edge Add-ons, Chrome Web Store, Firefox Add-ons* Operated by: Gunma Soft* Product Website (English):* Product Website (Japanese):* Download Links:[Microsoft Edge Add-ons][Chrome Web Store][Firefox Add-ons]======================================================================Business Overview======================================================================* Trade Name: Gunma Soft (ぐんまソフト)* Founder / Owner: Tsubasa Miyoshi* Business Structure: Sole Proprietorship (Sole Proprietor)* Business Activities: Development and sales of web software* Location: Ota-shi, Gunma, Japan* Official Website:======================================================================Contact Information======================================================================For Customer Inquiries:Gunma SoftEmail:...For Media & Press Inquiries:Gunma SoftContact: Tsubasa Miyoshi (Founder / Owner)Email:...

Tsubasa Miyoshi

Gunma Soft

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gunma Soft Releases "Spinning Blocker" v2.0.0 to Block Web Loading Animations News Provided By Gunma Soft October 26, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.