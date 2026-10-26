Saudi-Led Coalition Intensifies Military Operations Against Houthis in Yemen
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced early Monday that it had conducted extensive military operations against Houthi forces, destroying ballistic missile launchers and other military infrastructure in territories controlled by the group.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said two ballistic missile launchers were destroyed in the capital, Sanaa, early Monday. He added that one of the launchers had been used in a Houthi attack targeting Riyadh in the preceding hours.
In a post on the US social media platform X, al-Maliki said coalition forces were continuing their campaign to dismantle the Houthis' ballistic missile capabilities.
In a subsequent statement, al-Maliki said the operation was carried out under Saudi Arabia's right to self-defense and focused on Houthi military positions. He reported the destruction of five tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, four missile launchers and one missile depot in areas controlled by the Houthis.
He added that the campaign also aimed to disrupt supply routes connecting Houthi-controlled territories and strike the group's positions and military equipment along Yemen's front lines.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said two ballistic missile launchers were destroyed in the capital, Sanaa, early Monday. He added that one of the launchers had been used in a Houthi attack targeting Riyadh in the preceding hours.
In a post on the US social media platform X, al-Maliki said coalition forces were continuing their campaign to dismantle the Houthis' ballistic missile capabilities.
In a subsequent statement, al-Maliki said the operation was carried out under Saudi Arabia's right to self-defense and focused on Houthi military positions. He reported the destruction of five tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, four missile launchers and one missile depot in areas controlled by the Houthis.
He added that the campaign also aimed to disrupt supply routes connecting Houthi-controlled territories and strike the group's positions and military equipment along Yemen's front lines.
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