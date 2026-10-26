Lula Pledges Inclusive Leadership, Climate Action After Historic Reelection
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to represent all citizens, strengthen Brazil's position internationally and pursue ambitious climate policies after winning reelection late Sunday.
"No one is required to like the president-elect, but he must govern for everyone," Lula told supporters, thanking voters and pledging to serve Brazilians regardless of their political affiliations.
He also took aim at the political movement backing his opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, declaring "this was a defeat for denialism and lies."
Lula outlined his ambitions for the upcoming term, saying: "I want to make a commitment: I will deliver the best term any president has ever served. I will dedicate myself 24 hours a day to making this the country that everyone dreams of."
Addressing concerns about foreign influence, he stressed Brazil's independence, stating "in this election, we defeated the interference that was coming from the outside in."
"This country will not accept being anyone's backyard," he added.
Lula also described his vision for Brazil's role in global affairs, arguing that the country should become a leading international voice and demonstrate how to address climate challenges.
"We want to be a central country, not a peripheral one. We are going to show the world how climate policies are handled in this country," he said.
His victory followed a comeback in the runoff after he placed second in the Oct. 4 first round, when Bolsonaro received 47.03% of valid votes compared with Lula's 45.16%.
According to Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, Lula became the first presidential candidate in the country's democratic era to finish second in the initial round and subsequently win the runoff.
His campaign attracted supporters through street demonstrations and social media outreach.
The result secures Lula a fourth nonconsecutive presidential term, following his previous victories in 2002, 2006 and 2022. He is also the first Brazilian president elected to four terms through popular voting, according to reports. His new term is set to begin on Jan. 5, 2027.
The runoff recorded an abstention rate of 19.22%, lower than the 21.08% recorded in the first round. Blank ballots represented approximately 1.12% of votes cast, while invalid ballots accounted for 2.12%, bringing their combined share to 3.24%, according to reported electoral figures.
Lula's incoming administration is expected to contend with opposition in Congress and pressure to maintain fiscal stability while expanding social welfare programs.
"No one is required to like the president-elect, but he must govern for everyone," Lula told supporters, thanking voters and pledging to serve Brazilians regardless of their political affiliations.
He also took aim at the political movement backing his opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, declaring "this was a defeat for denialism and lies."
Lula outlined his ambitions for the upcoming term, saying: "I want to make a commitment: I will deliver the best term any president has ever served. I will dedicate myself 24 hours a day to making this the country that everyone dreams of."
Addressing concerns about foreign influence, he stressed Brazil's independence, stating "in this election, we defeated the interference that was coming from the outside in."
"This country will not accept being anyone's backyard," he added.
Lula also described his vision for Brazil's role in global affairs, arguing that the country should become a leading international voice and demonstrate how to address climate challenges.
"We want to be a central country, not a peripheral one. We are going to show the world how climate policies are handled in this country," he said.
His victory followed a comeback in the runoff after he placed second in the Oct. 4 first round, when Bolsonaro received 47.03% of valid votes compared with Lula's 45.16%.
According to Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, Lula became the first presidential candidate in the country's democratic era to finish second in the initial round and subsequently win the runoff.
His campaign attracted supporters through street demonstrations and social media outreach.
The result secures Lula a fourth nonconsecutive presidential term, following his previous victories in 2002, 2006 and 2022. He is also the first Brazilian president elected to four terms through popular voting, according to reports. His new term is set to begin on Jan. 5, 2027.
The runoff recorded an abstention rate of 19.22%, lower than the 21.08% recorded in the first round. Blank ballots represented approximately 1.12% of votes cast, while invalid ballots accounted for 2.12%, bringing their combined share to 3.24%, according to reported electoral figures.
Lula's incoming administration is expected to contend with opposition in Congress and pressure to maintain fiscal stability while expanding social welfare programs.
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