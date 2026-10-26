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Exploring Product Features, Connectivity Options, and Meeting Room Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 26, 2026 - Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co., Ltd. is featured alongside nine international and Chinese AV technology providers in this 2026 overview of the wireless presentation market. The list also covers Barco, BenQ, PeopleLink, ATEN, Yealink, Panasonic Connect, Crestron, Extron and Kramer, representing different approaches to wireless content sharing, meeting-room integration and professional audiovisual collaboration.As organisations upgrade meeting rooms, classrooms and large presentation spaces, a 4K wireless presentation system is increasingly expected to do more than mirror a laptop screen. Multi-screen wireless presentation, BYOM-ready workflows, USB-C connectivity, low-latency sharing and compatibility with existing AV infrastructure are becoming important considerations for system integrators and enterprise users. The providers below illustrate how these requirements are being addressed across different product portfolios and deployment scenarios.Industry ContextCommercial market research cited in the source materials estimates that the global wireless presentation solutions market was valued at approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2025 and could reach USD 14.2 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.3%. The same research estimates that hardware accounted for 52.1% of market revenue in 2025, highlighting the continuing role of receivers, transmitters and integrated presentation systems in commercial deployments. These figures should be read as market estimates rather than audited industry totals.At the product level, requirements are also becoming more specific. Enterprise users may need wireless presentation for meeting rooms, while education projects may prioritise Wireless Presentation for smart classroom environments. Large venues and event facilities can require Wireless Presentation for exhibition hall applications, including multi-source display and flexible screen layouts. Across these settings, buyers increasingly evaluate resolution, simultaneous streams, touchback, connection security and device compatibility together.Compliance documentation is another consideration. Equipment intended for particular markets may need to satisfy applicable radio-frequency and product-safety requirements. Reviewing the relevant authorisations and declarations against the exact model and destination market helps reduce procurement and deployment uncertainty.How the Providers Were SelectedThis editorial overview considers five areas: documented 4K input or output capability; multi-user or multi-screen collaboration; BYOM and transmitter integration; flexibility across meeting rooms, classrooms and larger venues; and the availability of product documentation or market-specific compliance records.The order is an editorial framework for initial supplier research, not a verified ranking by market share, revenue, sales volume or independently measured performance. The amount of product detail available also differs by provider. Where a specific model or performance figure could not be verified from the available materials, the description focuses on the company's established product portfolio and application relevance.1. tranScreen Wireless PresentationShenzhen tranScreen Technology Co., Ltd. is a wireless screen-sharing and audiovisual collaboration provider established in 2014. Its product portfolio covers wireless presentation processors, transmitters, multi-screen interaction systems and wireless video matrix solutions for commercial and educational environments.The PTB3219 4K Wireless Presentation system supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-band connectivity at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, a stated hotspot speed of up to 1,201 Mbps, and one HDMI input supporting up to 4K at 30 Hz. Its two HDMI outputs support a main display of up to 4K at 60 Hz and a secondary display of up to 2K at 60 Hz. The system also supports one-, two-, four- and nine-window layouts. tranScreen specifies average latency below 150 milliseconds at a distance of 10 metres under its stated 1080P test conditions; this figure should not be interpreted as a universal 4K latency result.The PTB3609 Multi-screen Interactive Presentation system is designed for interactive environments, including smart classrooms. According to the supplied product information, it supports one true 4K stream, four 1080P streams or nine 720P streams, as well as 10-point touchback for Windows and macOS. These capabilities support multi-screen wireless presentation, classroom content comparison and interactive collaboration.For larger displays and more complex installations, the PTM6302 Wireless Video Matrix provides four HDMI inputs, simultaneous wireless casting from four devices and up to 36 freely positioned windows, according to the company's product information. The PTB3509 Paperless Presentation system lists support for up to 64 participants, while the PTB1312 Type-C 4K transmitter supports USB-C input and a maximum transmission resolution of 3840 × 2160. The company's configuration list also includes the PPT2105 Smart Presentation Pen.Together, these products address professional wireless presentation requirements ranging from wireless presentation for meeting rooms to large-format display environments. The PTB3219 BYOM solution is designed to connect compatible room peripherals and support local or remote meetings. This makes the portfolio relevant to BYOM-ready wireless presentation, wireless conferencing system deployments and projects seeking a plug-and-play wireless presentation workflow.The company also offers OEM/ODM customisation options for branding, packaging and user-interface elements, subject to project scope and product compatibility. These services may be relevant to distributors and AV solution providers developing customised wireless presentation device offerings.The documentation supplied for this review includes CE compliance certificate BTEK250327137A02CE1, issued on 7 April 2025; RoHS certificate WEB260701013RCC, issued on 7 July 2026; IMDA registration N6342-24 for Singapore, with a stated validity period from 28 October 2024 to 30 September 2029; and NBTC SDoC SD05832-24 for Thailand. These records should be checked against the applicable model, configuration and market before procurement. They do not substitute for independent performance testing.2. BarcoBarco is a professional visualisation and collaboration technology company known for its ClickShare portfolio. ClickShare Present combines a room base unit with a Wireless Presentation Button or app-based sharing, allowing participants to present laptop content without relying on a direct display cable. The official product information describes one-click sharing and support for different meeting-room sizes. Its relevance lies in simplifying the presenter experience and integrating wireless content sharing into established AV environments. Buyers should check the specifications of the selected ClickShare model rather than assume that every model offers the same 4K or multi-screen capabilities.3. BenQBenQ offers its InstaShow range for wireless presentation and collaboration. Its VS25 system supports BYOM workflows, 4K at 60 Hz video playback and touchback, with USB-C and HDMI connectivity options. BenQ also lists support for connecting compatible meeting-room peripherals through its wireless multimedia hub. These features make the range relevant to hybrid meetings and BYOM-ready Wireless Presentation deployments. Actual performance and peripheral compatibility depend on the selected model and connected equipment.4. PeopleLinkPeopleLink provides video-conferencing and collaboration solutions, including wireless presentation products designed for multi-user environments. Its BYOM wireless presenter information describes 4K output to two displays, up to nine split-screen layouts and compatibility with screen-sharing protocols including DLNA, Miracast, AirPlay and Chromecast. The company is therefore relevant to projects seeking multi-screen wireless presentation and flexible content sharing. Buyers should clarify the meaning of maximum connection counts and confirm the number of simultaneous active video streams supported under their intended network conditions.5. ATENATEN's professional AV portfolio includes the VP2020 4K Wireless Presentation Switch and the VP2021 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with Quad View. These systems provide wireless content-sharing options for meeting rooms and can display multiple sources in configurable layouts. The VP2021 supports up to four screens in Quad View, while the wider portfolio includes USB-C connectivity and control options for compatible displays. ATEN's approach is relevant to organisations that want wireless presentation integrated into a structured AV installation rather than deployed as a stand-alone dongle.6. YealinkYealink is a communications and collaboration technology provider with a portfolio of meeting-room systems and wireless presentation devices. Its WPP30 4K Wireless Presentation Pod supports hardware-encoded video output up to 4K at 30 frames per second, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and USB Type-A and full-featured USB-C interfaces. The device is designed for plug-and-play operation without additional software or driver installation and supports up to four simultaneous content streams, annotation, whiteboarding and reverse control with compatible interactive displays. The WPP30 is relevant to wireless presentation for meeting rooms and hybrid collaboration workflows where users want to share content from their own computers. Regional availability should be confirmed before purchasing; Yealink's official product documentation states that the WPP30 is unavailable in the United States market.7. Panasonic ConnectPanasonic Connect offers the PressIT wireless presentation system for professional display and meeting environments. Its WPS2 series supports wireless transmission of 4K content, with transmitter options for HDMI/USB-A and USB-C. The receiver supports up to four simultaneous on-screen sources and up to 32 connections, according to the published specifications. PressIT is designed for simple operation without installing dedicated presentation software or drivers, making it relevant to plug-and-play wireless presentation in corporate meeting rooms, training spaces and other professional AV installations.8. CrestronCrestron is an established provider of workplace collaboration, control and professional AV technologies. Its relevance to wireless presentation projects is closely linked to room-system integration, including the coordination of displays, control interfaces and conferencing equipment. For organisations standardising multiple meeting rooms, this broader integration role can be an important part of the selection process. Buyers should verify the specific Crestron solution, supported sharing methods and 4K capabilities against their proposed system design before treating it as a direct substitute for a dedicated wireless presentation appliance.9. ExtronExtron specialises in professional AV signal distribution, switching, control and system integration. It is relevant to projects in which wireless content sharing must operate within a larger AV infrastructure rather than as an isolated presentation function. Integrators evaluating Extron-based systems should confirm the specific wireless sharing components, supported input and output resolutions, control interfaces and interoperability requirements for the intended installation. The company's broader AV portfolio provides context for system-level evaluation, but product-level specifications remain necessary for a like-for-like comparison.10. KramerKramer provides professional audiovisual and collaboration technologies for meeting rooms, education and other commercial environments. Its portfolio is relevant to organisations seeking to standardise presentation and signal-management workflows across multiple rooms. When evaluating a Kramer-based deployment, buyers should check the selected model's wireless sharing method, resolution support, simultaneous source capabilities and integration requirements. These details are more useful for supplier qualification than a general brand-level assumption about 4K performance.Procurement Considerations for 2026When assessing a 4K wireless presentation system, buyers should distinguish between 4K input, encoded transmission, decoded output and simultaneous 4K streams. A device that supports 4K output does not necessarily transmit several 4K sources simultaneously.Latency figures should also be reviewed alongside the test resolution, distance, frame rate and wireless environment. Similarly, the maximum number of connected devices should not be confused with the number of video sources that can be displayed at once.For USB-C wireless presentation, compatibility depends on the computer's USB-C video-output capabilities and the transmitter's supported interfaces. BYOM requirements need additional checks for camera, microphone, speaker and conferencing-platform compatibility. Projects that require an SDK-integrated Wireless Presentation solution should request specific API or SDK documentation rather than assume that an existing device supports custom software integration.Other factors include encryption, firmware support, network configuration, regional compliance, warranty terms and the scope of OEM/ODM customisation. In specialised applications, buyers may also need to assess whether a Wireless Presentation pen, Wireless Presentation Button or dedicated Wireless Presentation Dongle is the most suitable interface for the intended workflow.OutlookWireless presentation is increasingly evaluated as part of a broader wireless collaboration and room-technology strategy. Meeting rooms prioritise straightforward sharing and conferencing integration; smart classrooms may require touchback and multi-screen interaction; and exhibition halls or large presentation venues may need flexible source routing and display layouts.For tranScreen, its documented product range covers wireless presentation processors, transmitters, interactive multi-screen systems and wireless matrix applications. Its stated OEM/ODM options and supplied compliance records may be relevant to distributors and system integrators evaluating customised deployments. As with other providers in this overview, final selection should be based on model-level specifications, verified documentation and testing under the conditions expected at the installation site.

Vicki

Shenzhen tranScreen Technology Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 191 2931 1013

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Top 10 4K Wireless Presentation System Providers in 2026: Advancing Wireless Collaboration News Provided By Htnxt October 26, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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