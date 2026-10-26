Marco Odermatt Is To Become A Brand Ambassador For Arbonia

Through this partnership, Arbonia brings together two strong brands united by a shared commitment to quality, precision, reliability and excellence. Marco Odermatt, more than almost any other Swiss sportsman, epitomises consistently high performance across a range of disciplines. Arbonia pursues a similar standard of excellence in the development and manufacture of doors and interior solutions for residential and commercial buildings.

A shared commitment to excellence

Whether it's giant slalom, super-G or downhill: Marco Odermatt combines versatility with the highest precision across all disciplines. Arbonia, too, positions itself as a broad-based specialist with comprehensive expertise in all aspects of doors. Its portfolio ranges from solutions for residential and commercial properties to sophisticated functional doors offering fire, sound and burglary protection, as well as for new builds and renovations.

For both, it is the quality of the details that counts. In top-level sport, hundredths of a second decide between victory and defeat. With doors, it is the materials, workmanship, functionality and design that make the difference. Precision is therefore not an end in itself for either, but a prerequisite for consistently high performance.

Claudius Moor, CEO of Arbonia:“Marco combines excellence with a likeable personality. This commitment to quality and character is a perfect fit for Arbonia and our brands. The partnership will help us to further strengthen our brand awareness and the visibility of our brands in our core European markets.”

A partnership born of conviction

The relationship goes beyond the traditional role of a brand ambassador. Marco Odermatt also relies on Arbonia's solutions in his personal life: doors from the group's product range are being used in a current building project. This lends the partnership an additional dimension of authenticity.

Marco Odermatt: "In elite sport, I know that, in the end, every detail counts. It is precisely this commitment to quality and precision that I also see at Arbonia. It is particularly important to me that a partnership is credible and that the products are of a high standard. That is why I am very much looking forward to working with them."

Through this partnership, Arbonia aims to further strengthen its position as a leading international supplier of doors and interior design solutions and to raise awareness of its brands amongst end customers, architects, designers and business partners.



Initial insights will be published over the coming months. Further information is already available on the Arbonia landing page:

Arbonia is focusing on social media, LinkedIn and selected online media, featuring short videos and its own visual identity.

Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T +41 71 447 45 54

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