Amit Gupta On 'Marke Vikhawanga': It Is A Reflection Of Love's Most Painful Side

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Singer Amit Gupta has opened up about his latest track, 'Marke Vikhawanga,' describing it as a reflection of the most painful side of love.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the singer said the song explores the emotions associated with heartbreak, highlighting the pain and vulnerability that often accompany deep emotional bonds. Speaking about the song, Amit said,“Marke Vikhawanga is a reflection of love's most painful side, the tragedy of losing someone who meant everything. Through this song, we wanted to capture the intensity of heartbreak, the silence after love fades, and the emotions that stay with you long after. It's deeply personal, and I hope listeners connect with that raw honesty.”

Talking about the making of the song, Amit revealed that 'Marke Vikhawanga' began with an emotion that gradually took shape as a song. He wanted to capture the kind of heartbreak that remains unspoken, focusing on the silence and emptiness that follow when someone walks away.

“Marke Vikhawanga began with a feeling before it became a song. I wanted to write about the kind of heartbreak that doesn't make noise, the silence that settles in after someone leaves. When Yash Eshwari's lyrics came in, they said exactly what I couldn't put into words. Shane Khemprai's production gave it the haunting space it needed. We kept the sound contemporary but let the melody and the pain stay at the centre.”

The singer further revealed that the team aimed to create an intimate, emotionally driven music video rather than a glossy visual presentation. Close-up shots, silences, and subtle expressions were used to convey the pain of separation and the emotions that remain after a relationship ends.

He added that the visuals were designed to capture the vulnerability and lingering memories associated with heartbreak. Released in collaboration with Zee Music Company, the video was directed by Jay.

The love ballad 'Marke Vikhawanga' features Ankit Gulati, Bhawna Chikara, and Amit Gupta. Written by Yash Eshwari and produced by Shane Khemprai, the song is available across major music streaming platforms and on the official Zee Music Company YouTube channel.