Elevatevia Launches Verified Fundraising Platform Connecting Founders And Investors Worldwide

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-based ElevateVia today announced the official launch of its platform designed to connect verified founders seeking capital with investors across borders. Built to address long-standing inefficiencies and trust gaps in early-stage fundraising, ElevateVia offers a structured, transparent alternative to traditional networks that often remain limited by geography, personal introductions, and opaque processes. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The platform combines rigorous document-based verification, a proprietary Confidence Score, intelligent matchmaking, and secure Virtual Data Rooms protected by mutual non-disclosure agreements. Every founder profile undergoes document checks before going live, ensuring that listed opportunities are grounded in verified supporting information and records. The Confidence Score further helps investors assess the strength and completeness of each profile at a glance.

Once mutual interest is established, confidential Virtual Data Rooms remain locked until both parties execute a mutual NDA. This safeguards sensitive materials while enabling founders and investors to share information only when both sides are ready to engage in meaningful discussions. Intelligent matching based on sector, stage, geography, and investment preferences allows users to discover relevant opportunities without relying solely on existing personal or regional networks.

ElevateVia is intentionally designed to support cross-border connections. Founders can reach investors beyond their immediate ecosystems, and investors can identify promising companies outside their traditional deal-flow channels. The platform aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the fundraising process by reducing friction and helping both sides focus on substantive conversations rather than preliminary trust-building hurdles.

Membership is straightforward and accessible: an annual fee of $25 provides access for either a founder or investor profile. ElevateVia does not charge commissions or success fees on any completed rounds, aligning its model with the long-term interests of its users rather than transaction volume.

“ElevateVia was created to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the fundraising process,” said, Vikrant Saini, Director of ElevateVia.“By verifying information upfront and protecting sensitive documents through mutual NDAs, we help founders and investors move more quickly to meaningful conversations. Our goal is to make early-stage capital formation more trustworthy and accessible across borders.”, he added.