Amiviz Partners With LMNTRIX To Expand Managed Security Services Across The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AmiViz, a leading consultative value-added distributor in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with LMNTRIX, the Australian-founded cybersecurity company specializing in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and AI-powered security operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The partnership expands AmiViz's cybersecurity portfolio with a managed security services offering designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and systems integrators. While AmiViz's existing portfolio is primarily delivered through a traditional resale model, LMNTRIX enables partners to build, scale, and enhance managed security services for mid-market and SME customers.

At the center of the collaboration is LMNTRIX's hyper-converged MXDR platform, which integrates 13 security modules, including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), cloud security, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The platform delivers continuous 24×7 monitoring, AI-assisted threat analysis, and automated triage, investigation, and response, helping organizations improve security outcomes while reducing operational complexity.

A key differentiator is LMNTRIX's vendor-delivered operating model. Backed by its Cyber Defense Center, Active Defense capabilities, and unlimited incident response services, the platform integrates with existing security technologies, allowing organizations to maximize current investments. LMNTRIX was also recently named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide MDR/MXDR Services for the Enterprise 2026 Vendor Assessment.

The collaboration addresses a pressing regional challenge, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Through fully managed security operations, LMNTRIX helps service providers reduce reliance on scarce talent, lower operational costs, and minimize risks linked to resource constraints and employee attrition. It also gives organizations without the resources to build an in-house Security Operations Center (SOC) a practical and cost-effective path to modern security operations.

Ramkumar Balakrishnan, CEO of AmiViz, said the addition of LMNTRIX strengthens the company's ability to help partners expand managed security capabilities and deliver outcome-driven cybersecurity services, particularly within the growing mid-market and SME segments.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of managed detection and response services and help organizations strengthen cyber resilience through scalable, AI-powered security operations.

Amanulla Khan, Regional Vice President for Middle East, Turkey & Africa at LMNTRIX, said the Middle East remains a strategic growth market and that the partnership with AmiViz will expand the company's reach through a strong network of MSSPs and systems integrators.

AmiViz is a leading consultative Value-Added Distributor headquartered in the Middle East, serving enterprise and government customers across the MEA region through a strong ecosystem of vendors, channel partners, resellers, system integrators, MSPs, and MSSPs.

Built on a deep cybersecurity foundation, AmiViz operates across four integrated technology practices: Cybersecurity, Data & Resilience, Sovereign Cloud & AI, and Digital Infrastructure. The company helps organisations make complex technology decisions with confidence by combining regional market insight, technical expertise, and a practical understanding of compliance, sovereignty, resilience, and business outcomes.

AmiViz works closely with vendors and channel partners to bring high-impact technologies to market through presales expertise, enablement, demand generation, and customer engagement across key MEA markets.