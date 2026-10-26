5Th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference 2026 To Accelerate Kuwait's Journey Towards An AI-Powered Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Over 800 delegates and 45 industry leaders to convene to explore artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, smart infrastructure and a new generation digital government Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kuwait City, Kuwait: As Kuwait accelerates its transition towards a knowledge-driven digital economy, the 5th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference 2026 will bring together government leaders, policymakers, technology innovators and industry experts to explore how artificial intelligence, intelligent infrastructure and emerging technologies can shape the nation's digital future.

Scheduled for 9–10 November 2026 at Crowne Plaza Kuwait, the conference will be held under the theme“Beyond Transformation: Designing Kuwait's Intelligent Future,” reflecting the country's growing emphasis on moving beyond digital adoption towards intelligent, integrated and citizen-centric solutions.

In collaboration with Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), and in partnership with the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), the two-day gathering will provide a strategic platform for advancing Kuwait's digital ambitions in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 (New Kuwait).

The conference will welcome H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed Al Sabah, Honorary President of the conference and Founder and Chairman of the Association of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AAIoT), who will deliver the Opening Keynote, setting the strategic direction for discussions on Kuwait's next phase of technology-led development.

With more than 800 delegates representing over 500 organisations, the event will feature 45+ distinguished speakers, multiple solution showcases and more than 10 keynotes, panel discussions and presentations, bringing together decision-makers responsible for shaping digital transformation across government and key economic sectors.

Among the prominent speakers are Ms. Najat Hussain, Acting Director General, Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT); Eng. Manal Al-Mazyad, Vice Chairman of the Board, Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA); Dr. Ammar Alhusaini, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, IMPULSE; and Prof. Khalid Al-Begain, Founding President, Kuwait College of Science and Technology.

As artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes economies, industries and public services, the conference will examine how Kuwait can strengthen its digital capabilities through strategic investments in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, advanced data centres and secure connectivity. Cybersecurity, digital identity and digital trust will also feature prominently, reflecting the importance of protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening data governance and building confidence in an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem.

The programme will explore the evolution of intelligent government services, highlighting opportunities to improve operational efficiency, enhance public service delivery and create more seamless experiences for citizens and businesses. Smart cities and intelligent infrastructure will form another major area of discussion, with industry leaders examining how connected technologies, data-driven planning and digital innovation can support more sustainable and resilient urban development.

Beyond government transformation, the conference will address the growing application of emerging technologies across healthcare, education, banking and financial services, energy and utilities, aviation, telecommunications, logistics and transportation. Discussions will also focus on connected mobility, intelligent transportation networks and utilities digitalisation, exploring how integrated digital systems can strengthen infrastructure performance and support Kuwait's long-term economic diversification objectives.

The conference is supported by a broad network of government entities, industry organisations and academic institutions, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Works, Artificial Intelligence of Things Association (AAIoT), International Air Transport Association (IATA), National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Information Technology Society, Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST), Kuwait Technical College, Medical Liability Authority, Al Mowasat Hospital and Dar Al Shifa Hospital.

By bringing together senior government officials, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, digital transformation leaders, technology providers and industry stakeholders, the 5th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference aims to encourage knowledge exchange, strengthen public-private collaboration and identify practical pathways for implementing next-generation digital solutions.